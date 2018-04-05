SPORTS APRIL 6, 2018

Mt Pleasant Girls Golf at Keokuk MP finished 2nd out of 6 Teams with a 199

Anni Liechty 44 3rd Place

Keri Herr 47 5th Place

Tori Witthoft 53

Michal Wohlleber 55

Elli Liechty 56

Melody Miller 59

Panthers Boys Golf Results: Washington = 156 Mount Pleasant = 161

Brevin Wilson. 39 Jake Moffett 39, Rhett Zeglen. 40, Trace White. 43 , Grant Goody. 44, Austin Buckert. 51

The Don Taft Relays scheduled for Friday night at Maple Leaf postponed due to weather