SPORTS APRIL 6, 2018

SPORTS APRIL 6, 2018Written by John Kuhens on April 5, 2018
Mt Pleasant Girls Golf at Keokuk MP finished 2nd out of 6 Teams with a 199
Anni Liechty 44 3rd Place
Keri Herr 47 5th Place
Tori Witthoft 53
Michal Wohlleber 55
Elli Liechty 56
Melody Miller 59
Panthers Boys Golf Results: Washington = 156 Mount Pleasant = 161
Brevin Wilson. 39 Jake Moffett 39, Rhett Zeglen. 40, Trace White. 43 , Grant Goody. 44, Austin Buckert. 51
The Don Taft Relays scheduled for Friday night at Maple Leaf postponed due to weather