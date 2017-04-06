SPORTS APRIL 6, 2017

The SLIAC has announced their Player of the Week award for golf, and Michael Neff of Iowa Wesleyan earned the honors for April 5. The Tiger men’s golf team competed in three events in four days, and Neff helped the Tigers to two top ten finishes after averaging 78.0 strokes per round. Iowa Wesleyan finished second at the IW Tiger Classic and sixth at the Prairie Fire Classic. They also competed in a match play event with Waldorf University on Sunday, April 2. Neff’s best result came on Monday, April 3, where he earned runner up honors in the IW Tiger Classic. He shot a 71, one under par, to finish one stroke behind the first place finisher. In the two day Prairie Fire Classic, Neff turned in a 163. He also tied in his match play event against Waldorf University.

ON THE SPORTS SCHEDULE TODAY: The MPHS girls and boys track teams run today at the Washington Relays beginning at 3:30 pm……The MPHS boys golf team plays at Washington……The MPHS girls soccer teams host Ottumwa at East Lake Park.

Ordinarily, a slow moving vehicle at night in the Iowa countryside spotlighting deer, raccoons or coyotes would send Iowans to their phone, speed-dialing their local conservation officer, but in this case, it may be the officer doing the shining.The Iowa Department of Natural Resources annual spring spotlight survey is underway with Wildlife and Law Enforcement staff conducting nighttime counts of all furbearing animals, and white-tailed deer. The survey begins in early spring an hour after sunset, preferably on a night with a clear sky, low wind and high humidity. “This is a big effort,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife researcher with the Iowa DNR who collects the data from all of the routes. “This survey is the primary way we count deer and a major source of population data for our skunks, badgers, opossum, red fox, coyotes and other furbearers.”The survey routes were designed to include all types of habitats,“We include river bottoms, prairie habitat, farm fields, pastures, timber stands and acreages on our routes, so we can collect information on which habitat types these species prefer most,” said Harms. Combine some of Iowa’s most beautiful landscapes with your love of fitness challenges this year. Check out a new page on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website for a list of fitness events held in Iowa’s state parks at www.iowadnr.gov/parksfitnessevents.The page includes 5Ks, triathlons, marathons and similar events open to the public and scheduled in state parks. Details and additional events will be added as they become available throughout the year.“This is just another way for Iowans to discover and enjoy our state parks,” says Todd Coffelt, DNR State Parks bureau chief. “What better way than with a run or race in the natural settings our parks provide.”

Iowa’s spring Wild Turkey hunting seasons begins this Saturday April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons.

No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.