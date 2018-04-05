SPORTS APRIL 5, 2018

Area athletic teams are going to try again today to hold some events: MPHS girl’s golf at Fairfield, MPHS boy’s golf team hosting Washington. MPHS girls and boys track teams at Washington for a coed relay. MPHS girls soccer at Ottumwa for JV and varsity action.

Iowa Wesleyan University and the Special Olympics Iowa announced the Southeast Iowa Spring Games scheduled for Saturday, April 7th have been canceled due to the projected weather forecast for the weekend. There will not be a makeup date for the event this year. B.J. Yagy who was heading up the event for Iowa Wesleyan wants to thank everyone for the work they put in preparing for this year’s event and hopes everyone will have that enthusiasm for next year’s even the tentative date for next year’s Southeast Iowa Spring Games is April 13, 2019. If anyone has questions or would like to learn more about Special Olympic events in Iowa, contact Erin Birkenholtz, Southeast Regional Director of Field Services for Special Olympics Iowa, at ebirkenholtz@soiowa.org.

The Henry County Conservation Department has some up-coming events they hope you will participate in, Naturalist Cari Nicely wants to remind you about: Youth summer camps are now ONLINE for registration at mycountyparks.com. Click on Henry County and go to EVENTS for a full listing. All camps will be online registration only- no forms to be sent in OR checks to be mailed. It will be a SUPERHERO summer as we gear up to learn about Thor, the Hulk, Spiderman, and Antman to name a few as we do experiments, take hikes, and hunt for bugs. We even have 2 overnight camps planned. See mycountyparks for details such as dates and age restrictions.

The At the Park activity for youth and adults is on April 22nd 2:00 p.m. The Art of Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling, by Tom Milligan, actor. Celebrate Earth Day with Henry County Conservation! Taken from the Humanities, Iowa website this 45-minute presentation, Jay N. ‘Ding’ Darling visits with the audience, as an old friend, in his office at The Des Moines Register. Beginning with his early years in Sioux City where as a young boy where he became aware of the natural world around him while developing skills as an editorial cartoonist, he recalls his remarkable life journey…. Considered by many to be one of the most important members of the modern conservation movement in the first half of the 20th century, the impact of his work is still felt today.” This program is part of the Democracy and the Informed Citizen Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils, thanks to The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Preregistration appreciated, but not necessary. This free program will be held at the classroom at the Nature Center.

ACORN- for adults 18 years of age and older interested in conservation topics will meet April 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the classroom at the Nature Center. Migration Frustration- powerpoint presentation by Danika Cox, Assistant Naturalist, followed by a fun hands-on board game! This also is a free program. SIGN-UP deadline is April 16th. Must have 10 people preregister to hold the program.

The Masters Golf Tournament begins today in Augusta, Georgia. Yesterday the Par 3 Tournament was held with Tom Watson winning at the age of 68, the oldest golfer to win the tournament. One of the best moments every year from the Par 3 Contest at the Masters is watching players let their children (and sometimes, grandchildren) hit tee shots and make putts on the final hole of play in the annual Wednesday challenge. Jack Nicklaus’ family has, as you might expect, good golf genes. No further proof needed after watching his grandson, Gary, hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest.