SPORTS APRIL 5, 2017

The MPHS girl’s golf team traveled to Fairfield yesterday to play the Lady Trojans on the Walton Club Course, Fairfield won a close match 198-200. Leading M.P. was Cali Liechty and Keri Herr who both shot 43. Chloe Beavers and Tori Witthoft had 57’s, Anni Liechty shot 58 and Michal Wohlleber had a 61.

The MPHS boy’s track team won the Mediapolis Relays with 196 points, Mediapolis and Wapello tied for 2nd with 74.5 points in the 11 team field. First place Panther finishes: Zach Beason-discus, Jake Lowe-100 meter dash & 400 low hurdles, Cody Mertens-1600 meter run & 3200 meter run, Cole Burns-110 high hurdles, 4×800 relay with Reece McNamee, Brody Bender, Dalton Moyle and Jacob Stukerjurgen. Distance Medley Relay-Jordon Magnani, Tate Shull, Brody McGhGhy, Kyle Vanderham. Shuttle Hurdle Relay-Konnor Peterson, Chase Lamm, Zach Beason and Cole burns.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School Girls hosted their home track meet Tuesday April 4. MP 7th grade finished 2nd overall.

1st Place:

Shuttle Hurdle Relay Kenna Lamm, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung, Jenna Gilmore 1:17.3 (New meet record)

100 meter hurdles Jenna Gilmore 17.72 (New meet record)

Long Jump Jenna Gilmore 12-11.00

2nd Place:

100 meter dash Allison Elmore 14.79

400 meter dash Kenna Lamm 1:10.93

4×200 meter relay (Gisele Fajardo-Pena, Regan Seberg, Monroe Swain, Thanh Phung) 2:15.02

100 meter hurdles Abby Blint 20.56

200 meter hurdles Jenna Gilmore 33.71

Long Jump Kenna Lamm 12-07.50

3rd Place:

200 meter hurdles Kenna Lamm 34.49

4×400 meter relay 5:21.82 (Tauren Waddle, Marie Sitar, Monroe Swain, Ralyn Seberg)

8th grade results of the Middle School Girls Relays held at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday April 4.

1st Place finishes for M.P.:

100 meter hurdles Karsyn Lamm 17.94

200 meter hurdles Karsyn Lamm 34.12

Long Jump Karsyn Lamm 13-03.50

Distance Medley Relay (Karsyn Lamm, Grayce Scheetz, Anna Ostby, Cristina Carthey) 4:52.61

4×200 meter relay (Ryann Davidson, Abby Jalas, Kendin Scheitlin, Emma Huckabone) 2:06.24

2nd Place:

100 meter dash Avery Sutter 14.17

200 meter dash Avery Sutter 29.70

800 meter run Cristina Carthey 2:43.73

4×400 meter relay (Anna Ostsby, Grace Kelly, Emma Huckabone, Avery Sutter) 4:59.79

3rd Place:

High Jump Avery Sutter 4-02.00

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team traveled to Principia College to play their third double-header in four days. The Tigers split the twin bill, picking up a 6-3 victory in the opening game before dropping the second contest 2-0 to the Panthers. The win snapped a five game losing streak for Iowa Wesleyan.

Austin Christian earned his third win of the season after throwing a complete game and only giving up two earned runs.

The second game of the double header a 2-0 loss featured Ben Deweese on the mound for the Tigers. He threw a complete game, with the only runs allowed coming in the fourth inning.

The Tigers will be back in action this weekend. They will face Webster University, the top team in the West Division, with a single game on Saturday, April 8th and a double header on Sunday, April 9th. The games will be played in St. Louis with a 5 pm start time on Saturday and the first pitch of the double header slated for 1 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is now 9-16 overall and 3-8 in SLIAC play.

Ordinarily, a slow moving vehicle at night in the Iowa countryside spotlighting deer, raccoons or coyotes would send Iowans to their phone, speed-dialing their local conservation officer, but in this case, it may be the officer doing the shining.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources annual spring spotlight survey is underway with Wildlife and Law Enforcement staff conducting nighttime counts of all furbearing animals, and white-tailed deer.

The survey begins in early spring an hour after sunset, preferably on a night with a clear sky, low wind and high humidity.

“This is a big effort,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife researcher with the Iowa DNR who collects the data from all of the routes. “This survey is the primary way we count deer and a major source of population data for our skunks, badgers, opossum, red fox, coyotes and other furbearers.”

The survey routes were designed to include all types of habitats,

“We include river bottoms, prairie habitat, farm fields, pastures, timber stands and acreages on our routes, so we can collect information on which habitat types these species prefer most,” said Harms.

Combine some of Iowa’s most beautiful landscapes with your love of fitness challenges this year. Check out a new page on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website for a list of fitness events held in Iowa’s state parks at www.iowadnr.gov/parksfitnessevents.

The page includes 5Ks, triathlons, marathons and similar events open to the public and scheduled in state parks. Details and additional events will be added as they become available throughout the year.

“This is just another way for Iowans to discover and enjoy our state parks,” says Todd Coffelt, DNR State Parks bureau chief. “What better way than with a run or race in the natural settings our parks provide.”

Iowa’s spring Wild Turkey hunting seasons begins this Saturday April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons.

No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.