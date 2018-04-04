SPORTS APRIL 4, 2018

All the local sporting events scheduled yesterday for Mt. Pleasant Community Schools were postponed because of the weather. There are no Panther sporting events scheduled today because of being Wednesday.

Veteran Winfield-Mt. Union head girls basketball coach Mitch Wachs will be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Basketball Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame as part of their 2018 class. Wachs, who just finished his 26th season as head coach of the Wolves, has a career record of 358-254. He has been a part of four state tournament appearances for WMU including titles in 1995 and 1996, runner-up in 1998 and a semifinal appearance in 1997. The induction ceremony takes place this Saturday at the Fairbridge Convention Center in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl has announced the rosters for the 2018 Shrine game to be played at UNI on July 21st. KILJ area athletes competing in the game for the South team will be: Jaivonn Willis and Ryan Reighard of Washington High School. JHared Brisby of Central Lee and Shance Reed-Donald of Ft. Madison. Head coach of the South is Sam Anderson of Urbandale, Nick Ehret of Central Lee is one of the assistant coaches.

The Masters Golf Tournament is gearing up in Augusta, Georgia to start opening round play Thursday as the competitors chase a winning prize money of around two million dollars. Today the par three contest will be held.

Iowa Wesleyan University is excited to host the Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Saturday April 7. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iowa Wesleyan will host the event. This event would not be possible without members of the Mount Pleasant community, as well as the student-athletes and faculty/staff from Iowa Wesleyan University. To learn more information about this Special Olympics event, contact B.J. Wagy by phone at 319.385.6305 and volunteer to help run the event.