SPORTS APRIL 4, 2017

Boys and Girls soccer matches scheduled at Centerville for today have been cancelled. No make up date set yet. Boys will practice at 4 pm

Steve Williamson has resigned his duties as Athletic Director and head women’s basketball coach at Iowa Wesleyan University. Williamson has been associated with the school for over 20 years, as a student-athlete, men’s assistant coach and 13 years as head women’s coach. Williamson will end his association with Wesleyan as the second winningest coach behind Olan G. Ruble. He amassed over 200 wins, he coached 6 conference champions, and 8 teams onto national tournaments.

Iowa Wesleyan hosted the Tiger Classic Golf Tournament yesterday at the Sheaffer Memorial Course in Ft. Madison. Waldorf University won the women’s competition with a 335 total, Iowa Wesleyan was 4th. Low for the Tigers was Hannah Lien with a 100. Brittany Evans of William Penn was medalist with a 79 score.

William Penn won the men’s division with a 281 score, Iowa Wesleyan was 2nd with a 297. Medalist for the day was Clay Tucker of William Penn shooting 70, runnerup was Michael neff of Iowa Wesleyan who shot a 71.

The Mount Pleasant Panther Trap Team began the season on April 1 in Ottumwa where North Mahaska was host. Fourteen teams shot in the event with 421 athletes registering. Additional teams shooting included Albia, BGM, Centerville, Danville, Grinnell, Knoxville, Nevada, Ottumwa, Pella Christian, Pella, Sigourney, Winfield Mount Union and hosts North Mahaska.

In the Intermediate Division, Mount Pleasant Intermediate Advanced 1 Squad of Jacob Bailey, Jenna Smith, Tanner Black, Chase Derkacy and Tyler Simon completed the day in first place with a score of 205. In the Senior Division, Mount Pleasant Varsity 1 Squad of Aaron Bodenham, Traden Barton, James Kinney, Kinsey Bruggemeyer and Brier Klossing took first with 220 and a reverse run of 41.

In individual competition, for the Ladies Intermediate Division, Jenna Smith took first with a 45, in the Men’s Intermediate Division Chase Derkacy finished third with a 46. On the Senior side for the Ladies, Kinsey Bruggemeyer finished second with a 44 and Brier Klossing took third with a 42. For the Senior Men, Levi Mills finished the day in third with a 47, James Kinney also shot a 47 but lost out in the tie breaker.

The Panther Trap Team’s next scheduled shoot is April 15th in Fairfield at the Southeast Iowa Skeet Club starting at 9:30 AM. This is the Panthers’ home field and the location of the Mount Pleasant Panther Invitational where the Panthers will host Albia, Centerville, Danville, Ft Madison, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Pella Christian, Sigourney, Waco, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Winfield-Mount Union.

Iowa’s spring Wild Turkey hunting seasons begins April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons.

No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.