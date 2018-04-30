SPORTS APRIL 30, 2018

Today is going to be a busy sports day for Mt. Pleasant High School Athletes: The Panther girl’s golf team goes to a tournament at Flint Hills in Burlington. The MPHS girls and boys track teams will run at the Brookhart-Crew Relays in Fairfield, Keokuk comes to Mt. Pleasant to play the MPHS boys in soccer, the girl’s teams of the two schools play at Keokuk.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s golf team played in the Fairfield Invitational Saturday and finished in 3rd place in the team race. Washington won the event shooting a 319 total, Oskaloosa was 2nd shooting 326 then came the Panthers with a 352 total. Jake Moffett shot an 87 to lead M.P. then Trace white and Brevin Wilson added 88’s, Bailey Shelledy came in with an 89 score.

Saturday Drake Relays results involving Henry county athletes: Maggie Cristoforo sophomore hurdler at MPHS finished 10th in the 400 meter hurdle race at Drake Relays, she ran 1:06.4, Carson McSorely of New London finished 11th in 1:06.67. Keegan Rich , Chase Lamm , Cole Burns , and Jake Lowe ran a time of 59.32. in the prelims of the shuttle hurdle relay ending up with the 8th fastest time and did not make the finals.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the final day of the Monmouth Invite Saturday. Black Hawk College took home the top spot in the two day event, the Tigers improved on their first round score by seven strokes to take third place with a total team score of 595. Fergus Smith tied for sixth place with a final score of 146. Kiley Miller finished in a tie for ninth place overall. The third place finish was the team’s seventh top five finish of the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team lost their western division game against Webster University 11-0 Saturday. Then on Sunday In the final series of the season, the Tigers hosted Webster University again for two games. Iowa Wesleyan fell 9-7 in game one and suffered a 18-6 loss in game two. The Tigers finished the season 7-33 overall and 0-22 in conference play.

Mt. Pleasant hosted a girl’s high school golf invitational at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Friday. The Panthers finished 3rd in the 7 team field with a 401 score. Grinnell won the title with a 383 score and Ottumwa was 2nd at 394. Panther scores: Anni Liechty shot 94, Melody Miller had a 99, Elli Liechty had a 103 and Michal Wohlleber shot 105.

In girl’s high school tennis Friday night Ft. Madison swept Mt. Pleasant by a score of 9-0 on the BloodHounds home court.

In the boy’s tennis match played in Mt. Pleasant the Panthers won over the Hounds 5-4. Winners in singles for the Panthers: Ethan Weber, Corbin Broeker, Elijah Plooster and David Nguyen. Winning a doubles match was Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfennig.