SPORTS APRIL 3, 2018

Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer team wins in a shootout over Columbus Community, 2-1. Ayden Ross had 4 stops and goals were scored by Mary West and Kaela Welcher that led to the win.

The MPHS Panther boys Soccer match with Columbus Community/WMU has been suspended because of darkness with the score 4-0 in favor of the Panthers. It will be determined later if the game is official or will need to be completed.

Iowa Wesleyan baseball action saw the Tigers drop two at Knox College today. Game one final: Knox won 4-1. Game two Knox won 5-4.