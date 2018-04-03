SPORTS APRIL 3, 2018

The Tuesday local sports schedule has been impacted because of the weather. The MPHS girl’s golf team was to host Fairfield today but that has been postponed. Mt. Pleasant Middle School girls track team was to host a meet but it also has been postponed. The MPHS boy’s track team was to run at Mediapolis tonight but that also has been postponed.

Mount Pleasant hosted Columbus Community on Monday afternoon at East Lake Park in a Varsity only girl’s soccer match. In the tough conditions no one could score in regulation or OT. Mount Pleasant out shot Columbus 15-4. The Panthers won in the penalty shootout 2-1, with Kaela Welcher and Mary West scoring. Ayden Ross was the goalie who saved 4 penalties to seal the win.

The MPHS boy’s soccer team also battled at home last night against Columbus Community/WMU, the match was suspended because of darkness with MPHS leading 4-0. Paris Chounlamany had 3 first half goals and Cade Warner added the other Panther score. It is yet to be determined if the match will be finished.

Fairfield downed the Mt. Pleasant Panther girls in tennis Monday at Fairfield by a 9-0 score.

In boy’s tennis action here at home Fairfield edged the Panther boys team 5-4. Winning matches for MPHS: Corbin Broeker, Elijah Plooster, and Donny Arledge. Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle teamed up to win in #1 doubles, Elijah Plooster and Donny Arledge won in #3 doubles.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team took on Knox College in a non-conference game. IW dropped the first game 4-1 to the Prairie Fire. The Tigers held the lead the second game, but they were unable to maintain it and fell 5-4. IW will return to conference play on Thursday, April 5th when they host MacMurray College. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1pm. Iowa Wesleyan is now 6-15 on the season.