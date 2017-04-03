SPORTS APRIL 3, 2017

The Mount Pleasant Panther Trap Team began the season on April 1 in Ottumwa where North Mahaska was host. Fourteen teams shot in the event with 421 athletes registering. Additional teams shooting included Albia, BGM, Centerville, Danville, Grinnell, Knoxville, Nevada, Ottumwa, Pella Christian, Pella, Sigourney, Winfield Mount Union and hosts North Mahaska.In the Intermediate Division, Mount Pleasant Intermediate Advanced 1 Squad of Jacob Bailey, Jenna Smith, Tanner Black, Chase Derkacy and Tyler Simon completed the day in first place with a score of 205. In the Senior Division, Mount Pleasant Varsity 1 Squad of Aaron Bodenham, Traden Barton, James Kinney, Kinsey Bruggemeyer and Brier Klossing took first with 220 and a reverse run of 41.In individual competition, for the Ladies Intermediate Division, Jenna Smith took first with a 45, in the Men’s Intermediate Division Chase Derkacy finished third with a 46. On the Senior side for the Ladies, Kinsey Bruggemeyer finished second with a 44 and Brier Klossing took third with a 42, beating out Katelynn Gardner by reverse run 11 to 9. For the Senior Men, Levi Mills finished the day in third with a 47, James Kinney also shot a 47 but lost out in the tie breaker.The Panther Trap Team’s next scheduled shoot is April 15th in Fairfield at the Southeast Iowa Skeet Club starting at 9:30 AM. This is the Panthers’ home field and the location of the Mount Pleasant Panther Invitational where the Panthers will host Albia, Centerville, Danville, Ft Madison, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Pella Christian, Sigourney, Waco, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Winfield-Mount Union.

After playing a double header Saturday where the Iowa Wesleyan baseball team fell to Spalding University 6-1 and 4-1, the Tiger baseball team turned around and played a non-conference double-header against Monmouth College Sunday. Iowa Wesleyan led early in both games, but could not hold on to the lead and would drop both games on the day by scores of 13-3 and 19-3. Everett Swinson took the loss on the mound in the opener and falls to 0-2 on the season. Connor Urevich hit a two run triple to lead the Tiger hitting. Stephen Larson was credited with the loss on the mound in the 2nd game, and is now 1-2 on the year. Iowa Wesleyan will have a day off before returning to play on Tuesday, April 4th. They will travel to Elsah, Illinois to take on Principia College in a SLIAC double header. First pitch is set for 5 pm.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team was finally able to get on the field after having their last two games postponed due to rain. The Tigers hosted Blackburn College Saturday for their home opener and took both games by scores of 10-2 and 8-0. In the first game of the day, the Tigers had Samantha McIlwain in the circle, she pitched six innings and struck out twelve batters in the game. Iowa Wesleyan’s offense took a little bit to get going, but they were able to break it open in the fourth inning. They scored five runs in the fourth inning and added five more in fifth. Julie Dodd pitched for the Tigers for the second game of the day. She pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed three hits in the contest. Caitlin O’Neill had a big game at the plate for the Tigers. She went 3-4 with three runs and two RBIs against the Beavers.The Tigers have an overall record of 5-9 and are 2-0 in the SLIAC. They will host Illinois College on April 3rd for a non-conference double header. First pitch is set for 4 pm.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Prairie Fire Golf Tournament this weekend. They ended the tournament with a score of 625 to tie for sixth place in the event. Iowa Wesleyan had two players finish in the top ten, Kiley Miller shot a 74 in the final round, bringing his tournament score to 150, which put him in a tie for sixth place individually. Bo Vitale tied for tenth place with a final score of 151 through two days. The Tigers hosted the Purple Cup Match Play against Waldorf University in Fort Madison, Iowa yesterday and won that competition by four strokes 34-38.

Gonzaga defeated South Carolina in one of the NCAA men’s basketball semi final games Saturday night 77-73, they will play North Carolina in the championship game at 8:20 pm tonight. North Carolina beat Oregon 77-76 in the other Saturday semifinal.

The South Carolina women defeated the Mississippi State women 67-55 yesterday in the NCAA women’s championship.

The World Champion Cubs opened the 2017 season at St. Louis last night and lost 4-3. The two teams take today off and play again tomorrow night in St. Louis.