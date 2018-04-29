SPORTS APRIL 29, 2018

Saturday Drake Relays results involving Henry county athletes: Maggie Cristoforo sophomore hurdler at MPHS finished 10th in the 400 meter hurdle race at Drake Relays, she ran 1:06.4, Carson McSorely of New London finished 11th in 1:06.67.

Keegan Rich , Chase Lamm , Cole Burns , and Jake Lowe ran a time of 59.32. in the prelims of the shuttle hurdle relay ending up with the 8th fastest time and did not make the finals.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the final day of the Monmouth Invite. Black Hawk College took home the top spot in the two day event, the Tigers improved on their first round score by seven strokes to take third place with a total team score of 595. Fergus Smith tied for sixth place with a final score of 146. Kiley Miller finished in a tie for ninth place overall. The third place finish was the team’s seventh top five finish of the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team lost their western division game against Webster University 11-0 Saturday. The Tigers will finish the series against the Gorloks today with a doubleheader starting at 1 pm. It will be the final games of the season for Iowa Wesleyan. Seniors will be recognized before the first game. Iowa Wesleyan is 7-31 overall and 0-21 in conference play.

The Iowa Wesleyan Softball team will host St. Ambrose in a double header beginning at 1 pm this afternoon.

Monday is going to be a busy sports day for Mt. Pleasant High School Athletes: The Panther girl’s golf team goes to a tournament at Flint Hills in Burlington. The MPHS girls and boys track teams will run at the Brookhart-Crew Relays in Fairfield, Keokuk comes to Mt. Pleasant to play the MPHS boys in soccer, the girls teams of the two schools play at Keokuk.