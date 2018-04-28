SPORTS APRIL 28, 2018

Mt. Pleasant hosted a girl’s high school golf invitational at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Friday. The Panthers finished 3rd in the 7 team field with a 401 score. Grinnell won the title with a 383 score and Ottumwa was 2nd at 394. Panther scores: Anni Liechty shot 94, Melody Miller had a 99, Elli Liechty had a 103 and Michal Wohlleber shot 105.

MPHS boy’s soccer team traveled to Albia and played the 12th ranked Class 1A Blue Demons. Panthers came out on top 4-0, scoring goals were: Payton Kelly scored twice in the 1st half. In the 2nd half Paris Chounlamany and Jayden Vongsavath picked up scores.

In girl’s high school tennis Friday night Ft. Madison swept Mt. Pleasant by a score of 9-0 on the BloodHounds home court.

In the boy’s tennis match played in Mt. Pleasant the Panthers won over the Hounds 5-4. Winners in singles for the Panthers: Ethan Weber, Corbin Broeker, Elijah Plooster and David Nguyen. Winning a doubles match was Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfennig.

In area Drake Relay results from Friday: Burlington girls 800 medley relay 4th at Drake Relays in 1:49.43, Danville finished 8th in that race in 1:50.58 Linn-Mar won in 1:44.07. Drake record. All-time Iowa best

Urbandale won the boy’s 1600 medley at Drake at 3:30.25, Pekin 2nd 3:30.99

Jake Lowe 8th in 110 hurdle final at Drake in 16.09….Riley Moss Ankeny Centennial the winner in 14.04, Mason Aschenbrenner of Cardinal 6th in 14.82

Angel Baylark Burlington 4th in long jump at Drake 17-10.25, Darby Thomas CB Abraham Lincoln winner at 18-8.50

Girls 4×200 relay 23rd place finish for Danville with Grace Grothe , Alexis Bauer , Mckenzie Speer , Alyssa Pfadenhauer in a time of 1:48.87, Keokuk girls finished 24th

Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Mary Wester who now competes for South Dakota University finished 12th in the javelin with a throw of 128-5

Mount Pleasant girls 4×100 relay finished 8th in their heat and 78th overall in a time of 53.52 with Dani Broeker, Kalynn Batey, Lyndi Vantiger and Avery Sutter.

MPHS boy’s 4×100 ran 45.80 7th in their heat and 71st overall with Keegan Rich, Rylan Seberg , Khang Truong , William Copeland

In Drake Relays results from Thursday involving the Mt. Pleasant Panthers: Lexie Magnani threw 37′ 3 3/4″ at Drake in the discus.

Keegan Rich of MPHS places 4th in Drake long jump at 22′ 1 1/4″.