SPORTS APRIL 26, 2018

Another Mt. Pleasant Panther athlete has announced her plans to attend college and play basketball. Kalynn Batey who spent all four years of her high school basketball career playing on the Panther varsity, she announced she will attend Coe College in Cedar Rapids to play for the KoHawks who had a 14-5 record this past season, Batey says she wants to major in biology and enter the medical field.

Also it was announced by head girl’s basketball coach at MPHS Curt Watson that the MPHS girls’ basketball team was recognized for their fund raising efforts during the Coaches Against Cancer event in January. The Panther team gathered pledges for every 3 point basket they scored that month, they were able to collect $1500 that will be used by the local cancer society. The Coaches Against Cancer organization named Mt. Pleasant 3rd All American, meaning for a school their size they were 3rd in the nation for schools the size of Mt. Pleasant.

Another S.E. Iowa athlete announced his athletic and college intentions yesterday. Trent Massner who led the Wapello boy’s basketball team to the state tournament this year signed to play at Southeastern Community College to play basketball.

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams have qualified a number of events for the 2018 Drake Relays this week in Des Moines. For the MPHS girls team the 4×100 relay has qualified and will run Friday night with the 75th fastest time of 52.63 running on that team are Dani Broeker, Kalynn Batey, Lyndi Vantiger and Avery Sutter. Saturday afternoon Maggie Cristoforo will compete in the 400 hurdles where she has the 18th fastest time of 1:07.78, Carson McSorely of New London is also in the girl’s 400 meter hurdles with the 9th fastest time of 1:06.33. Lexie Magnani throws in the shot put at 4:30 this afternoon in the shot put, her best throw so far is 39’9”. The MPHS boys track team will have their 4×100 relay team competing Friday night with Keegan Rich, Rylan Seberg, Khang Truong and Will Copeland, they are the 65th fastest team with a best time of 44.94. The shuttle hurdle relay made up of Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe will run in the prelims Saturday morning, they have the fastest time in the field and 13th fastest in the history of the event 56.49. M.P. has three runners in the 110 high hurdles Jake Lowe, Cole Burns and Chase Lamm, they run in the prelims Friday morning. Keegan Rich is in the long jump with the 13th best jump of 21’ 93/4”, he jumps Thursday afternoon at 5 pm. Some former Mt. Pleasant Panthers who now compete at the collegiate level will compete at Drake. Former Mount Pleasant state champion Cole Phillips, a junior at UNI, will compete in the 110 hurdles, while former Mount Pleasant standout Mary Wester of South Dakota University will compete in the women’s javelin. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have reports, with updates also on our facebook and twitter pages.

OTHER AREA ATHLETIC EVENTS TODAY: MPHS boy’s golf team goes to the Preserve Course near Centerville to play in an invitational. The MPHS girl’s soccer team hosts Fairfield and the boy’s soccer team plays at Fairfield. The MPHS girls and boys track teams run at Pella today.

Iowa Wesleyan softball team took on the top team in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wednesday when they hosted Westminster College. The Tigers could not overcome early leads by the Blue Jays, dropping both games by scores of 8-1 and 11-1. Iowa Wesleyan will have a few days off and will be back in action on Sunday, April 29. They will host St. Ambrose University in a non-conference doubleheader starting at 1 pm. The Tigers will wrap up the season on Monday, April 30, when they host Webster for the final conference games of the season. The Tigers are now 7-23 and 5-11 in conference play.

When word of the vandalism at the Field of Dreams reached Mount Pleasant sports management professor, Jonathan Evans took action immediately. Evans contacted the folks at the movie site right away. Evans offered his and his sports management classes assistance in restoration of the field from the damage.

Weather postponed several attempts at Iowa Wesleyans offer to help out. On April 16th, the students braved the cold and snow to help remove and lay down sod, rebuild the pitching mound, and rebuild the home plate area. Iowa Wesleyan, along with several minor league teams, provided manual labor and supplies to restore Iowa’s iconic Field of Dreams. Several of the students from Professor Evan’s sports management class are members of the IW baseball team. Jack De Burgh, a freshman from Australia, had his dream come true to visit the field. “Obviously, being a baseball player, everybody knows about the Field of Dreams. So it’s an actual dream to be able to come out and work with everyone.”

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame & Awards Ceremony will be held tomorrow night. The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees will be Chuck Harnisch class of 1957 for football. Mark Willis class of 1970 for football and Heather Bell Davis class of 1997 for basketball. The evening will begin with a 6:30 pm social hour, the ceremony will begin at 7 pm.The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department has announced the finalists for the student athlete awards that will be presented at the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Awards Ceremony tomorrow night. The awards that will be presented this year include Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, and the Tiger Service Award. The finalists for Female Athlete of the Year are Grace Alongi and Darby Massner. The Male Athlete of the Year finalists are Brock Butler and Kiley Miller. There are three finalists for the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award this year. Allegra Collette, Caitlyn Welch and Sheridan Gealow. The Male Scholar Athlete finalists are Christian Henriksen, Alex Payne Brock Butler, and Jorge Sierra. The final student athlete award that will be presented at the ceremony is the Tiger Service Award. Christian Henriksen, Allegra Collette, and Travis Gile have been named finalists for this award. The evening will begin with a 6:30 pm social hour, the ceremony will begin at 7 pm.