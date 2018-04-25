SPORTS APRIL 25, 2018

MP Girls Golf MP wins 2 matches! Mt. Pleasant 203 Keokuk 234 and Oskaloosa 238. Anni Liechty was Medalist with 46 Tori Witthoft Runner Up 48.

The final round of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s golf championship took place Tuesday. Iowa Wesleyan finished round one in second place, and they would finish the final day in second place with a team score of 916. The Tigers were seventeen strokes behind Webster, who took home the top spot after shooting 899 in the championship. Kiley Miller (SR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) turned ina final round of 69 to take second overall. Miller was four strokes over par for the championship and four strokes behind the leader. He was named First Team All-Conference for his top five finish in the tournament. Blake Forsythe (JR/Barden Ridge, Sydney, NSW, Aus) just missed the top five, finishing the tournament with a 230 overall score, fourteen strokes over par to end the two days in sixth place overall. Forsythe earned Second Team All-Conference honors with the sixth place finish. Brock Butler (SR/Palmyra, MO) was the final Tiger to finish in the top ten in the individual scoring. Butler’s final round of 76 gave him a total score of 235 for the championship and put him in a tie for ninth place. He was also named Second Team All-Conference. Fergus Smith (FR/Wanganui, New Zealand) and Jeff Cox (FR/Mount Pleasant, IA) rounded out Iowa Wesleyan’s scoring for the tournament. Smith just missed the top ten, finishing thirteenth overall with a total score of 236 through 36 holes. Cox tied for sixteenth place after shooting a 242. Iowa Wesleyan will wrap up the spring season this weekend with the Monmouth Invite on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.

Iowa Wesleyan softball team split a double header at Knox College Tuesday. Tigers lost the 1st game 1-0 but then won the 2nd game 19-12. The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team won at Cornell College 6-5 Tuesday afternoon.