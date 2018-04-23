SPORTS APRIL 23, 2018

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams have qualified a number of events for the 2018 Drake Relays next weekend in Des Moines. For the MPHS girls team the 4×100 relay has qualified along with Maggie Cristoforo in the 400 hurdles and Lexie Magnani in the shot put. The MPHS boys track team will have their 4×100 relay team competing along with the shuttle hurdle relay made up of Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe, they have the fastest time in the field and 13th fastest in the history of the event. And three runners in the 110 high hurdles Jake Lowe, Cole Burns and Chase Lamm. Keegan Rich is in the long jump. Carson McSorely of New London is also in the girl’s 400 meter hurdles. Some former Mt. Pleasant Panthers who now compete at the collegiate level will compete at Drake. Former Mount Pleasant state champion Cole Phillips, a junior at UNI, will compete in the 110 hurdles, while former Mount Pleasant standout Mary Wester will compete in the women’s javelin, She placed 2nd in the javelin event over the weekend in the Red Raider Open in Orange City, Iowa with a throw of 126’ 7 ¾” a personal best.

MPHS girl’s golf team won two on Friday at the Mt Pleasant Golf and Country Club shooting a 203 beating Muscatine who had a score of 204 Burlington shot 262, Scores for Mt. Pleasant Anni Liechty shot 43, Elli Liechty 49, Tori Witthoft 52 , Michal Woehleber had a 59.

Panther Boys Golf team placed 4th at the Washington Invite Saturday. Trace White led the Panthers with a 76 good for 3rd place in the medalist play. Brevin Wilson shot 85, Jake Moffett had an 88, Austin Bucket shot 103. The team Scores were Washington 317, Pella 324, Oskaloosa 337, Mt. Pleasant shot a 352, Williamsburg 362, Ft Madison 386, North Fayette had a 387.

Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s tennis battled Friday in Keokuk, the Chiefs won 5-4.

Winning matches for MPHS:

Singles

#3 Hallie Sandeen

#5 Sierra Barton

#6 Breeana Runyon

Doubles: #3 Sierra Barton/ Breana Runyon

Sandeen, Barton, & Runyon all recorded their first career varsity wins.

The MPHS boy’s tennis team hosted Keokuk Friday and won the dual 6-3. Winning singles matches were: Ethan Weber, Jaxon Hoyle, Elijah Plooster, Jack Schimmelpfennig, and Donny Arledge. Elijah Plooster and Donny Arledge won in a duals match.

7th grade girls results from Mt. Pleasant Middle School Coed Track Meet Friday April 20

1st Place:

1500 meter run – Audrey Lord 5:56.53

800 meter run – Audrey Lord 2:52.82

Discus – Kylee Coleman 69-04

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team competed at home Friday, April 20th. They finished second behind Mid-Prairie.

1st Place Finishes:

Shuttle Hurdle Relay- Kenna Lamm, Thanh Phung, Abby Blint, Jenna Gilmore

Kenna Lamm- 400 m dash

Jenna Gilmore- 100 m hurdles

Iowa Wesleyan softball team split with Spalding University winning the 1st game of the Sunday double header by a score of 5-3 and then fell 8-0 in the second game.

Fontbonne defeated the Iowa Wesleyan baseball team in a conference double header on the road Saturday by the scores of 6-5 and 8-4, the Tigers dropped a Sunday afternoon single game 6-1.

It’s going to be a busy week ahead for Mt. Pleasant Panther athletic teams. Monday: Fairfield and Washington come to Mt. Pleasant golf and Country club to play the MPHS girl’s golf team. Washington plays Mt. Pleasant in girl’s soccer at East Lake Park, the Panther boy’s soccer team travels to Washington. Ft. Madison will play Mt. Pleasant in girl’s tennis at East Lake, MP boys go to Ft. Madison for tennis. The Mt. Pleasant Middle School girl’s track teams run at Fairfield, the middle school boys run at Ft. Madison. The MPHS JV boy’s track team runs at Burlington High School.