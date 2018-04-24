SPORTS APRIL 24, 2018

Mt. Pleasant girl’s golf team went 1 – 1 in a home triangular meet Monday night.

Washington won with a 184 score

Mt Pleasant was 2nd with 206 total

Fairfield shot 249

Panther scores were:

Anni Liechty 46

Michal Wohlleber 52

Grace Scheetz 54

Elli Liechty 54

Tori Witthoft 56

Melody Miller 56

Ft Madison defeated Mt. Pleasant in girl’s varsity tennis 7-2. Mt. Pleasant won one singles match and one doubles match.

Singles: #1 Quin Whaley Doubles: #3 Siera Barton/Breeana Runyon

Ft. Madison defeated Mt. Pleasant 5-4 in boy’s varsity tennis. Mt. Pleasant won in the #1 singles with Ethan Weber, #4 singles with Elijah Plooster. In doubles wins the Panthers won at #2 with Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfennig and #3 with Elijah Plooster and Donny Arledge.

Mt. Pleasant picked up a win over Washington in girl’s high school soccer by a score of 3-0. Scoring for the Panthers were: Amber Fiedler, Kalyssa Longhurst and Anna Otsby. MPHS is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. The JV girls won 5-0 over the Demons. Goals scored were by Anna Otsby. Kaela Welcher, Ryann Davidson and Calissa Longhurst, Washington also put in an own goal to help the Panthers.

Panther boy’s soccer team beat Washington 3 to 1. 1st half goal by Jayden Vongsavath from corner kick by David Blancas. Kyle Medina scored 2nd, then Kyle added the last goal late in 2nd half. Washington won the JV match 3-2 on penalty kicks.

Dani Broeker a multi-sport athlete at Mt. Pleasant High School signed a letter of intent to attend Loras College in Dubuque. Dani will be a defensive specialist for the DuHawks and will major in elementary education.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference kicked off the opening rounds of their conference tournament Monday. The teams played through wet conditions and after two rounds, Webster holds the lead with a team score of 608. Iowa Wesleyan trails the Gorloks by thirteen strokes to finish day one in second place. Kiley Miller leads the Tigers with a first round score of 151. Miller shot a 75 through the first eighteen and followed with a 76 in the second 18. Fergus Smith is tied for tenth after shooting a 157 for the day. Brock Butler and Blake Forsythe tied for fourteenth to round out the Tigers in the top fifteen. They each turned a scorecard of 159 at the end of day one. With the forecast calling for nicer weather today. Tee times are set to begin at 10 am in Staunton, Illinois.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team hosted Principia College Monday afternoon they stumbled at home against the Panthers. Iowa Wesleyan lost game one by a score of 1-0 and fell 4-2 in the final game of the day. Iowa Wesleyan will take on Knox College today in Galesburg, Illinois in a non-conference game at 3 pm.

The series finale between Eureka College and the Iowa Wesleyan baseball team took place Monday afternoon. Iowa Wesleyan failed to maintain an early lead and suffered a 14-5 loss to the Red Devils.

On the local sports schedule today. MPHS boy’s golf team in an invitational at Oskaloosa against Fairfield, Grinnell, Newton, Norwalk, Notre Dame, Oskaloosa, Pella Christian, Pella, Sigourney, Washington, and Winterset. Keokuk and Oskaloosa join the MPHS girl’s golf team for a triangular at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country club. MPHS girl’s track at Keokuk with Burlington, Central Lee, Clark County, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Illini West, Keokuk, Mediapolis, Scotland County, Van Buren, and West Hancock. Notre Dame plays at Mt. Pleasant in boy’s high school tennis.

7th grade girls ran at the Fairfield Middle School Girls Relays on Monday April 23. 1st Place Finishers: 800 meter run – Audrey Lord – 2:45.53, 1500 meter run – Audrey Lord – 5:57.33, Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Tristan Shull, Jayden Housh, Destiney Vargas, Andrea Lopreato) 1:22.71, Shot Put – Jema Settles – 24.02, Discus – Kylee Coleman – 70-10

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team traveled to Fairfield Monday, April 23, 2018. They finished second scoring 126 points behind Fairfield who scored 127 points.

Individual Results:

1st Place Finishes:

Kenna Lamm- 200 m hurdles

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Jenna Gilmore, Thanh Phung, Abby Blint, Kenna Lamm

Thanh Phung- Long Jump

Jadan Brumbaugh- Discus

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys track team ran to a team victory at the Don Taft Relays on Friday April 20th scoring 148 points. They won the shuttle hurdle relay with Will Davison, Jacob Richtman, Bowen Davis and Bryce Wilson. Bryce Wilson won the 100 and 200 meter hurdles. Reean Sebeerg won the long jump, and Carter Amos won the discus.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boy’s track team finished 3rd in the Ft. Madison Relays Monday night with 84 points. Panthers won the shuttle hurdle relay with Colton Hutson, Morgan VanNyhuis, Sam Jerrel and Dalton Church. The Distance Medley Relay won with Levi Graber, Reece Fiedler, Josh Mueller and Dylan Hagans. Dalton Church won the 200 meter hurdles. Dylan Hagans was first in the 800 meter run. Finishing 1st in the 4×400 relay were Trent Dewan, Colton Hutson, Isiah Albright, and Dylan Hagans.