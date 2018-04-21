SPORTS APRIL 22, 2018

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams have qualified a number of events for the 2018 Drake Relays next weekend in Des Moines. For the MPHS girls team the 4×100 relay has qualified along with Maggie Cristoforo in the 400 hurdles and Lexie Magnani in the shot put. The MPHS boys track team will have their 4×100 relay team competing along with the shuttle hurdle relay and three runners in the 110 high hurdles Jake Lowe, Cole Burns and Chase Lamm. Keegan Rich is in the long jump. Carson McSorely of New London is also in the girl’s 400 meter hurdles.

Panther Boys Golf team placed 4th at the Washington Invite Saturday. Trace White led the Panthers with a 76 good for 3rd place in the medalist play. Brevin Wilson shot 85, Jake Moffett had an 88, Austin Bucket shot 103. The team Scores were Washington 317, Pella 324, Oskaloosa 337, Mt. Pleasant shot a 352, Williamsburg 362, Ft Madison 386, North Fayette had a 387.

Fontbonne defeated the Iowa Wesleyan baseball team in a conference double header on the road Saturday by the scores of 6-5 and 8-4, they play another game this afternoon.