SPORTS APRIL 21, 2018

MP Girls Golf Report: MP Wins Two! Mt Pleasant shot 203 Muscatine had a scored 204 Burlington 262, For Mt. Pleasant Anni Liechty shot 43, Elli Liechty 49, Tori Witthoft 52 , Michal Woehleber had a 59.

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams have qualified a number of events for the 2018 Drake Relays next weekend in Des Moines. For the MPHS girls team the 4×100 relay has qualified along with Maggie Cristoforo in the 400 hurdles and Lexi Magnani in the shot put. The MPHS boys track team will have their 4×100 relay team competing along with the shuttle hurdle relay and Jake Lowe in the 110 meter high hurdles Yherer may be some other events that meet the qualifying level that we will announce later.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team lost a double header against Greenville Friday 8-0 and 7-3.

It's going to be a busy week ahead for Mt. Pleasant Panther athletic teams. Monday: Fairfield and Washington come to Mt. Pleasant golf and Country club to play the MPHS girl's golf team. Washington plays Mt. Pleasant in girl's soccer at East Lake Park, the Panther boy's soccer team travels to Washington. Ft. Madison will play Mt. Pleasant in girl's tennis at East Lake, MP boys go to Ft. Madison for tennis. The Mt. Pleasant Middle School girl's track teams run at Fairfield, the middle school boys run at Ft. Madison. The MPHS JV boy's track team runs at Burlington High School.

Another lineup of world-class women’s pole vaulters is slated to thrill the Drake Stadium crowd at the 2018 Drake Relays. The women’s pole vault competition includes 2016 Olympic silver medalist and Drake Relays favorite, Sandi Morris. Morris is the American record holder in the event with a personal best of 16’-4.75” that is also the second highest clearance ever by a woman in the event. Another record holder from North America joins Morris in the field as Canadian national record holder Alysha Newman returns to Des Moines. Newman recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and was seventh at the 2017 World Championships. Six other vaulters in the 11-athlete field have also cleared 15 feet to ensure that this year’s Drake Relays pole vault competition will live up to the excitement produced in recent years. Fans in Des Moines will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with five members of that field with the Pole Vault at Capital Square, Wednesday, April 25, inside the atrium of Capital Square in downtown Des Moines at 6 p.m. Following the Wednesday, April 25, event at Capital Square, the men will compete inside Drake Stadium Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m. The women will take to the runway at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Former Iowa State head football coach Earle Bruce, who led the Cyclones to three-straight eight-win seasons and two Bowl games, died early Friday morning at the age of 87. Bruce was hired as the head football coach at Iowa State in 1973, replacing Johnny Majors, who left for Pittsburgh after the 1972 season. Bruce led the Cyclones during one of their most prosperous periods in school history from 1973-78. He tallied a career 36-32 mark as the Cyclone mentor, but in his last three seasons (1976-78), the Cyclones went 24-11 and earned bowl bids in 1977 (Peach Bowl) and 1978 (Hall of Fame Bowl).