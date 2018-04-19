SPORTS APRIL 20, 2018

Mount Pleasant Boys Golf defeats Fairfield, 171-183. Jake Moffett (Medalist) 39, Rhett Zeglen 41 (Runner up Medialist).

Darby Massner (JR/Mediapolis, IA) has been selected as one of the 2018 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Post Graduate Scholars. Massner is the first member of Iowa Wesleyan to receive the honor.

Massner completed her Bachelor of Science degree in three years while holding a 4.0 as a Marketing major at Iowa Wesleyan. She has also been a member of the women’s golf and women’s basketball teams, where she earned All-Conference for the past two years and United States Athletic Association All-American honors for the past three years.

In addition to the time and effort Massner puts in the classroom and the court, she still managed to find time to volunteer in the community and become active on campus. Massner volunteered at Midwest Old Threshers, Justice for Our Neighbors, Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games, and served food at the Fellowship Cup. On campus, Massner is a student representative on the Iowa Wesleyan Assessment Committee, was a member of the Presidential Leadership Seminar, and has served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She was also led a panel during the Belle Babbs Mansfield Symposium and is currently completing her internship with the United States Department of Agriculture.

Darby became just the third student-athlete from the SLIAC to receive CoSIDA Academic All-America honors after she was named Third Team Academic All-American by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Massner will be honored at the 2018 SLIAC Awards Banquet on May 15, 2018 at Tapawingo Golf Course.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Postgraduate Scholarship is presented to two graduating senior student-athletes each year. Student-athletes are nominated by their institution’s Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR), must have earned two varsity letters in a sport in which the Conference sponsors a championship and have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (on a scale of 4.0). Scholarship recipients are selected through a vote of the Conference FARs and receive a scholarship during their first two years of postgraduate studies.