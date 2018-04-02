SPORTS APRIL 2, 2018

Area sports teams open up a busy week today: The MPHS girl’s and boy’s soccer teams will play host to Columbus Community/WMU at the East Lake Park pitch. Girl’s match at 4:15 and boys will follow. The MPHS girl’s tennis team plays at Fairfield and the boy’s teams of the two schools will meet at Mt. Pleasant. The Iowa Wesleyan men’s Purple Cup Match Play golf event will be held at the Sheaffer Course in Ft. Madison beginning at 1 pm today.

The NCAA men’s basketball championship pairing is set after Saturday’s semifinals. Michigan won over Loyola of Chicago 69-57. Villanova rolled over Kansas 95-79. The championship game is tonight.

The NCAA women’s championship game was a thriller Sunday, Notre Dame hit a last second 3 point field goal to complete a comeback of being down by 15 points in the 3rd quarter and behind by 5 points with two minutes left to down Mississippi State 61-58.

Iowa Wesleyan University is excited to host the Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Saturday April 7. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iowa Wesleyan will host the event. This event would not be possible without members of the Mount Pleasant community, as well as the student-athletes and faculty/staff from Iowa Wesleyan University. To learn more information about this Special Olympics event, contact B.J. Wagy by phone at 319.385.6305 and volunteer to help run the event.