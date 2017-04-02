SPORTS APRIL 2, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Prairie Fire Golf Tournament this weekend. They ended the tournament with a score of 625 to tie for sixth place in the event. Iowa Wesleyan had two players finish in the top ten, Kiley Miller shot a 74 in the final round, bringing his tournament score to 150, which put him in a tie for sixth place individually. Bo Vitale tied for tenth place with a final score of 151 through two days. The Tigers next event is set for tomorrow, April 2, 2017. They will host the Purple Cup Match Play against Waldorf University in Fort Madison, Iowa.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team fell to Spalding University 6-1 and 4-1.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team won a double header over Blackburn College by scores of 10-2 and 8-0.

Gonzaga defeated South Carolina in one of the NCAA men’s basketball semi final games 77-73, they will play North Carolina in the championship game Monday night. North Carolina beat Oregon 77-76 in the other Saturday semifinal.