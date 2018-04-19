SPORTS APRIL 19, 2018

The sports schedule for today on the local scene: The MPHS girl’s golf team plays in an invitational at Oskaloosa with 11 teams competing. The MPHS boy’s golf team duals with Fairfield at the Fairfield Country club. Holy Trinity Catholic will play the MPHS girls’ soccer team at East Lake Park. Panther varsity girl’s track team runs at Washington and the MPHS boy’s track team runs at Eddyville Blakesburg-Fremont.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team was able to avoid the cold weather here in Iowa with a conference game at Greenville University. The Tigers enjoyed weather in the mid sixties. Tigers fell in the first game 7-5. The second game was once again close, but the Tigers were unable to get enough offense going and lost 4-1 to the Panthers.

Iowa Wesleyan is 6-26 this season and 0-16 in conference play. The Tigers will play Fontbonne University in a SLIAC West Division matchup this weekend with a doubleheader Saturday, April 21 at 12 pm and a single game on Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 pm in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Mt. Pleasant 7th Grade Girls ran at the Ottumwa Middle School Relays that were hosted by Fairfield on Tuesday, April 17. Results are as follows:

1st place:

800 meter run Audrey Lord 2:53

1500 meter run Audrey Lord 6:02

Long Jump Audrey Lord 13’ 6”

Discus Kylee Coleman 64’ 9”

2nd place:

4×100 meter relay ( Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Mica Carter, Mackenzie Musselman) 1:02.34

Shuttle Hurdle relay (Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Jayden Housh, Allie Westercamp) 1:25.48

Discus Jacara Ivey 62’ 9”

3rd place:

4×400 meter relay (Kali Barnett, Jordan Crooks, Maleena Sylavong, Chloe Ward) 5:29.02

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team traveled to Fairfield Tuesday, April 17th. They finished third behind Fairfield and Burlington in the team scores.

1st Place Finishes:

Jenna Gilmore- 100 m hudles,

Shuttle Hurdle Relay- Kenna Lamm, Thanh Phung, Abby Blint, Jenna Gilmore

2nd Place Finishes:

Kenna Lamm- 400 m dash, 200 m hurdles

Rayanna Jennings-800 m run

Distance Medley-Alyssa Dascher, Rayanna Jennings, Ralyn Seberg, Kahila Parrish

Thanh Phung- Long Jump

3rd Place Finishes:

Thanh Phung- 100 m hurdles,

Jenna Gilmore- 200 m hurdles

4×400:Mya Randall, Kahila Parrish, Marie Sitar, Abby Blint

Jadan Brumbaugh-Shot Put, Discus

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade boy’s track team won the Keokuk Middle School relay event on Tuesday with 172 points. First place finishers for the Panther 7th graders were: The shuttle hurdle relay with Will Davidson, Jacob Richtman, Bowen Davis and Bryce Wilson. Reean Seberg won the 100 and 400 meter dashes and the long jump, Distance Medley Relay won with Chase Wilson, Zerek Venghaus, Jacob Richtman and Owen Vansickel. Bryce Wilson won the 100 and 200 meter hurdles.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boy’s track team ran at the Burlington Relays April 13th and won 1st place in the team score with 183 points. The Panthers won the shuttle hurdle relay with Will Davidson, Jacob Richtman, Bowen Davis and Bryce Wilson. Reean Seberg won the 100 , 200 and 400 meter dashes,. Bryce Wilson won the 100 and 200 meter hurdles and the long jump. The sprint medley relay was 1st with Will Robertson, Owen Vansickle, Zerek Venghaus and Jacob Richtman. The 4×200 relay won with Will Robertson, Jacob Erwin, Chase Wilson and Zerek Venghaus.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boy’s track team finished 3rd in the team race at the Keokuk Middle School Relays Tuesday with 102 points. First place finishers were: Shuttle Hurdle Relay, Distance Medley Relay, Dalton Church won the 100 & 200 meter hurdles, the sprint medley relay won, Dylan Hagans won the 800 meters, and the 4×400 relay ran 1st.

The 8th Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys track team competed in the Burlington Relays April 13th and had the following 1st place finishes: Shuttle hurdle relay with Colton Hutson, Levi Graber, Dalton Church and Josh Mueller. Dalton Church won the 100 meter hurdles. Dylan Hagans won the 800 meter run.