SPORTS APRIL 16, 2018

The MPHS girl’s golf meet for today at MPGCC has been postponed till 4/24/18, MPHS boy’s soccer hosts Ft. Madison, MPHS girl’s soccer at Ft. Madison, Ft. Madison at MPHS girl’s tennis, MPHS boy’s tennis at Ft. Madison, Mt. Pleasant middle School girl’s track at Fairfield. Keep an eye on KILJ’s twitter and facebook and listen for any changes to this schedule related to the weather.

Mt. Pleasant High School varsity Girls Soccer won 3-2 against Fairfield Friday. Kaela Welcher scored the first goal. Mary West had 2 goals and assisted the goal by Welcher. Panthers are now 4-0. The Fairfield boys edged Mt. Pleasant 2-1 for the Panthers 1st loss of the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team traveled to Carlinville, Illinois to face the Beavers of Blackburn College on Friday, April 13th. The Tigers made quick work of the Beavers in game one, winning 8-0 in five innings. They followed up with a 7-4 win in game two to complete the sweep.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday, April 18th, when they host Westminster College. The conference doubleheader will start at 3 pm. The Tigers are now 3-15 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

With the threat of bad weather for the weekend, the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger baseball team had their SLIAC West Division series against Eureka was moved up a day, with the doubleheader being played on Friday, April 13. Iowa Wesleyan’s struggles in conference play continued as they dropped both games of the doubleheader by scores of 12-4 and 6-2.

The Tigers are 6-24 on the season and 0-13 in conference play.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Viking Invitational hosted by Augustana College Friday and finished 11th with a team score of 313.

The Tigers played through cold and wet conditions, as a light rain was falling by the end of the day. The second day was called off with the forecast looking even worse that what they played through in day one.

Illinois Wesleyan took the two top spots with team scores of 275 and 285, while Webster University and Wheaton College tied for third with a total score of 300.

Iowa Wesleyan was led by Brock Butler, who shot a 75 on the day. He finished in a tie for 18th place individually. Kiley Miller turned in a scorecard of 77 to tie for 30th in the individual standings.

The Tigers will return to action on April 23-24 for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The event will be held at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton, Illinois.

The Iowa Girls High School and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced the State Track Meet Qualifying meet sites and participants. The coed meets will be held on Thursday May 10th with field events at 4 pm and running events beginning at 4:30 pm.

In Class 3A the Mount Pleasant girls and boys teams will host a meet with the following teams participating: Davenport Assumption, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Washington, West Burlington-Notre Dame, and Mt. Pleasant. Class 3A the top two place winners in each event plus the next eight (8) performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners (1st – 8th) will advance to the state meet.

Waco will be hosting a Class 1A girls and boys state qualifying meet with the following teams participating: Calamus-Wheatland, Cardinal, Danville, English Valleys, Highland, Iowa Mennonite, IMS, Keota, Lisbon, Lone Tree, New London, Sigourney, Springville, Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union. In Class 1A, the top place winner in each event plus the next fourteen (14) best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet.

The State Coed Track Meet will be held May 17th thru the 19th at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be covering the action all three days with reports.