SPORTS APRIL 14, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School varsity Girls Soccer won 3-2 against Fairfield Friday. Kaela Welcher scored the first goal. Mary West had 2 goals and assisted the goal by Welcher. Panthers are now 4-0. The Fairfield boys edged Mt. Pleasant 2-1 for the Panthers 1st loss of the season.

Iowa Wesleyan played softball and baseball double headers Friday….The Tiger softball team swept Blackburn 8-0 and 7-4, today they are scheduled to play a double header at Greenville. The Tiger baseball team dropped both games at home to Eureka by scores of 12-4 and 6-2.

The weather in Mount Pleasant, Iowa was warm for the third day in a row, but over in Illinois, that was not the case. The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in the Viking Invitational hosted by Augustana College and finished 11th with a team score of 313. The Tigers played through cold and wet conditions, as a light rain was falling by the end of the day. The second day was called off with the forecast looking even worse that what they played through in day one. Illinois Wesleyan took the two top spots with team scores of 275 and 285, while Webster University and Wheaton College tied for third with a total score of 300. Iowa Wesleyan was led by Brock Butler (SR/Palmyra, MO), who shot a 75 on the day. He finished in a tie for 18th place individually. Kiley Miller (SR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) turned in a scorecard of 77 to tie for 30th in the individual standings. Blake Forsythe (JR/Barden Ridge, Sydney, NSW, Aus) tied for 39th with a 78 through 18 holes, and Fergus Smith (FR/Wanganui, New Zealand) and Jeff Cox (FR/Mount Pleasant, IA) each shot an 83 on the day. The Tigers will return to action on April 23-24 for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The event will be held at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton, Illinois.

The Iowa Girls High School and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced the State Track Meet Qualifying meet sites and participants. The coed meets will be held on Thursday May 10th with field events at 4 pm and running events beginning at 4:30 pm. In Class 3A the Mount Pleasant girls and boys teams will host a meet with the following teams participating: Davenport Assumption, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Washington, West Burlington-Notre Dame, and Mt. Pleasant. Class 3A the top two place winners in each event plus the next eight (8) performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners (1st – 8th) will advance to the state meet.

Waco will be hosting a Class 1A girls and boys state qualifying meet with the following teams participating: Calamus-Wheatland, Cardinal, Eldon, Danville, English Valleys, Highland, Riverside, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona Northwood-Kensett Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Keota, Lisbon, Lone Tree, New London, Sigourney, Springville, Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union. In Class 1A, the top place winner in each event plus the next fourteen (14) best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet.

The State Coed Track Meet will be held May 17th thru the 19th at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be covering the action all three days with reports.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department is excited to announce the finalists for the student athlete awards that will be presented at the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 27th, 2018. The awards that will be presented this year include Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, and the Tiger Service Award.

The finalists for Female Athlete of the Year are Grace Alongi (FR/Rock Island, IL) and Darby Massner (JR/Mediapolis, IA).

The Male Athlete of the Year finalists are Brock Butler (SR/Palmyra, MO) and Kiley Miller (SR/Mt. Pleasant, IA).

There are three finalists for the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award this year. Allegra Collette (JR/Thornton, CO), Caitlyn Welch (SR/Braidwood, IL), and Sheridan Gealow.

The Male Scholar Athlete finalists are Christian Henriksen (SR/Donnellson, IA), Alex Payne (SR/Richards, MO), Brock Butler, and Jorge Sierra.

The final student athlete award that will be presented at the ceremony is the Tiger Service Award. Christian Henriksen, Allegra Collette, and Travis Gile (SR/Oskaloosa, IA) have been named finalists for this award.