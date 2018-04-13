SPORTS APRIL 13, 2018

Mt. Pleasant boy’s track team won the Class “A” Division of the Denny White Relays Thursday night on the Maple Leaf Track with 158.5 points, the Class “B” title was won by Pekin who scored 153.5. There were 24 teams competing on a perfect night for track and field. The events that Mt. Pleasant won were: Cody Mertens in the 3200 meter run in 10:14, the shuttle hurdle relay in a meet and school record time of 56.49 which is the 12th fastest shuttle hurdle ever run in Iowa with Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe. Rylan Seeberg won the 400 meter dash in 53.10. Jake Lowe won the 110 meter high hurdles in 14.62.

The MPHS girl’s track team ran at the Tipton Invitational where they finished 3rd in the team scoring and won two events. North Cedar won the team race with 120 points, Mid Prairie was 2nd with 72 points and the M.P. Panthers scored 71 for 3rd place. Maggie Cristoforo won the 400 meter hurdles in 68.62 and the 4×800 relay ran 1st in a time of 10:00.76 with Maggie Cristoforo, Abby Ryon, Maggie Jennings and Taylor Murray.

Washington High School boy’s golf team hosted a tri-angular golf meet Thursday that Mt. Pleasant participated in. The Demons won with a 156 score, MPHS shot 168 and Ft. Madison shot 203. Trace White shot a 39 to be low for the Panthers, Jake Moffett added a 40, Rhett Zeglen shot 43, Bryce Wilson had a 46, Sam Anderson shot 57 and Austin Buckert carded a 59.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s tennis team hosted Fairfield in S.E. Conference action Thursday night. Fairfield won the dual 9-0. The MPHS boy’s tennis team won a dual at Fairfield 6-3, winning singles matches were: Ethyan Weber, Elijah Plooster, and Jack Schimmelpfennig. M.P. won all the doubles action with Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle, Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfennig along with Elijah Plooster and Donny Arledge.

Mt. Pleasant defeated in Keokuk in girls’ soccer 1-0, Mary West Scored the Panther goal, with an assist from Sydney Doak. Mt. Pleasant is now 3-0 on the season. M.P. won the JV match 1-0 Amber Fiedler had the goal. The MPHS boys’ soccer team won 4-0 over Keokuk. Paris Chounlamany scored twice and assisted on another goal. Payton Kelly and Jayden Vongsavath each scored Panther goals. MPHS has a 2-0 record. In the JV match Mt. Pleasant won 1-0.

The weather finally gave way to a beautiful day for Iowa Wesleyan softball to host Eureka College for their home opener. The Tigers had not played since March 21, 2018 when they took on Fontbonne University. Iowa Wesleyan took the Red Devils to extra innings in the opening game but ended falling 7-2. IW looked to bounce back in game two, but fell 10-0 after recording just two hits. The Tigers will travel to Carlinville, Illinois to take on Blackburn College today. The doubleheader is set to start at 1 pm. IW is now 1-15 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.

Mother Nature wins again. Races for April 13th are canceled due to incoming weather. See you all at the races next Friday!