SPORTS APRIL 13, 2017

The annual Denny White Relays for boys will be held tonight on Maple Leaf Track, Mt. Pleasant will host 18 teams that are scheduled to compete in two classes with action beginning at 5 pm. The meet is loaded with former state champion and state place winning athletes and top performers in the area this season. Mike Jay the voice of the Drake Relays and State Track Meet will be doing the P.A. work for the meet.

Also today the MPHS girls track team will travel to Tipton for a relay event. The Panther boys’ golf team is hosting Ft. Madison and Washington. The Panther girls soccer team plays at Keokuk and the boys soccer teams host Keokuk. The MPHS tennis teams battle Fairfield, the girls on the road and the boys at East Lake Courts.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team won the Notre Dame-West Burlington Golf Invitational Wednesday at the Burlington Golf Club with a 327 score, Central Lee was runner-up with a 339 score. Winfield Mt. Union was 5th at 371 but had the medalist for the day Kaleb Hagge who shot a 70. Scores for the Panthers: Trace White and Jeff Cox-78, Riley Kempker-85, Bailey Shelledy-86, Jacob Feldman 91, Trevor Mabeus-93.

The Iowa Wesleyan University softball team hosted conference foe Greenville College for a double header Wednesday. In the 1st game the Tigers won 5-4 in 8 innings. Then fell 7-2 in the night cap, Wesleyan softball team now has an overall record of 9-13 and are 4-4 in the SLIAC. They travel to Grinnell College for a double header today.

The Iowa Wesleyan University baseball team fell to Cornell 7-3 at home, Tigers are now 9-20 on the season, and have a week off.

Senior boys cross country and track standout at Mt. Pleasant High School, Logan Murray signed a national letter of intent yesterday to run for the UNI Panther cross country and track teams.

Warming temperatures and other signs of spring have state park staff busy preparing for the start of the 2017 camping season.

This Saturday, April 15, most state parks will have water on, and shower and restroom buildings open for campers. And on Saturday, May 6, state park campgrounds will celebrate the start of the season with a Camping Kickoff.

A list of parks and their programs is available beginning April 13 at www.iowastateparks.gov/campingkickoff

Campers will also receive, for free, the May/June issue of Iowa Outdoors magazine.

Those wanting to join the Camping Kickoff celebration are encouraged to make a reservation now. Iowa has more than 4,700 state park campsites and between 50 and 75 percent of them can be reserved in advance.

Cabins start at $25 per day for simple camping cabins and range to $200 per day for the multi-family cabin at Springbrook State Park. Cabin reservations can be made up to a year in advance. During the peak season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, many cabins will require a seven-day minimum stay, however from now until Memorial Day weekend, all cabins rent for two-day minimums.

Visit www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks for more information about campsites, cabins, events, closures and to sign up to receive State Parks News electronically. For more information about the May 6 Camping Kickoff, visit www.iowadnr.gov/campingkickoff beginning April 13.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger Athletic Club, in association with the Alumni Association, will induct four members into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic hall of Fame during a an awards ceremony on April 28.

The 2017 inductees honored this year include: Football Coach Hal Mumme (1989-1991); Robert Bogdonas ’53 (Football/Baseball); Ryan Boese ’98 (Football); Amber Roets Thomas ’98 (Softball); and Allison Falls ’06 (Basketball/Softball).

Along with the induction of this year’s Hall of Fame class, the ceremony will also honor Iowa Wesleyan student-athletes and recognize graduating seniors.

Coach Hal Mumme revolutionized the “Air Raid Offense” at Iowa Wesleyan. A no-huddle, hurry-up passing attack that no one had ever seen. Mumme left an impact on football nationally. Mumme also held the following to his credit while at Iowa Wesleyan. • NAIA District Coach of the Year 1989 and 1991 • Coached first football team to qualify for NAIA Playoffs • Most wins in a single season • Won first bowl game in IW history- 1990 Steamboat Classic • Teams hold single season records for: -Passing Yards 4646 -Pass Completions 468 -Pass Attempts 715 -Passing Touchdowns 48 -Total Yards 5501.

Robert Bogdonas ’53 • Lettered in both Football and Baseball • 1st Team All -Conference for football • Named to the Little All-American Honorable Mention Team 1952 for football • Member of the Lithuanian All-American Team for football • 2nd Team Halfback Iowa Athletic Conference Southern Division 1952 • Invited to tryout for Los Angeles Rams and numerous MLB teams.

Ryan Boese ’98 • 1996, 1997 NAIA College Football News Preseason All-American

1996 NAIA National Player of the Week •1996 NAIA Midstates Football Association Player of the Week • 1996 2nd Team Midstates Football Association Midwest League • 1996 IW Football Most Valuable Player of the Year • 1996 IW Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year • 1996, 1997 IW Outstanding Linebacker • Holds single game IW record for tackles in a game with 36 • 223 Career Solo Tackles • 312 Career Total Tackles.

Amber Roets Thomas ’98 • MCC Player of the Year 1997 • 1st Team All-Conference 1996,1997,1998 • 1st Team All-Region 1996,1997, 1998 • 1st Lowest Career ERA 1.06 • 1st Fewest Walks Allowed .380 • 1st Career Wins 79 • 1st Career Hits 249 • 1st Career RBIs 142 • 2nd Career Doubles 45 • 2nd Career Strikeouts 298 • 4th Career Batting Average .418 • 4th Career Runs Scored 116 • 4th Career Triples 12.

Allison Falls ’06 • First women’s basketball player to be named NAIA All-American (3rd Team 2006) • First women’s basketball player to be named MCC Conference Player of the Year 2006 • 2nd Career Points 1717 • 2nd Career FG Made 558 • 2nd FT Made 594 • 4th Career Rebounds 867 • NAIA Academic All-American • Helped lead women’s basketball team to first MCC Conference Championship and NAIA National Tournament.

“We look forward to welcoming our distinguished inductees back to campus as we celebrate their achievements and the successes of our exceptional student-athletes,” said Dr. Wes Brooks, Vice President for Student Development.

The festivities will be held in the Howe Student Activity Center. A social with refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, a reception for inductees and guests will be held in the Social Hall.

To attend the event, please RSVP by April 21 at iw.edu/hall-of-fame or by calling the Office of Alumni & Parent Relations, 319.385.6215.

