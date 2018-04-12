SPORTS APRIL 12, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther sports schedules in the Southeast Conference will be changing soon. According to a story from tghe Cedar Rapids Gazette Wednesday, Principals in the Mississippi Athletic Conference approved Burlington High School’s departure from the league in a Wednesday meeting. Burlington will exit after the 2018-19 school year and join the Southeast Conference. The Southeast Conference will be a six-team league, the MAC a nine-teamer. The school said it wanted to leave to cut down on travel and expenses. It also said declining enrollment was a factor. The Southeast Conference consists of Mount Pleasant, Keokuk, Washington (Iowa), Fort Madison and Fairfield. Burlington will, by far, be the largest school in the league. It is uncertain if the MAC will look to add a member or members to replace Burlington. The conference is comprised of Davenport North, Davenport West, Davenport Central, Davenport Assumption, Clinton, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Bettendorf.