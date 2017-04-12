SPORTS APRIL 12, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity girls’ track team ran at the Ft. Madison Pen City Relays Tuesday and won the 8 team large school class. Mediapolis won the “B” Class with 140 points, Central Lee was 2nd with 110 in the 8 team field.

Class “A” Team Scores:

Mount Pleasant-144 Fairfield-111 Washington 78.33

Top Finishers:

Shot Put

Grace Bittle, SO [34-07.50] 2nd

Discus

Bailey Johnson, SR [108-11.75] 1st

Abbie Liechty, SR [105-00] 3rd

Long Jump

Allison Buckert, SR [15-10.50] 1st

Serenity Keomanivong, FR [14-06] 3rd

4×800

Maggie Jennings, FR: Abby Smith, SO: Claire Holtkamp, FR: Aurora Vansickel, FR [11:29.72] 3rd

Shuttle Hurdle

Maddie Williamson, SO: Serenity Keomanivong, FR: Kalynn Batey, JR: Allison Buckert, SR [1:09.95] 1st

400

Taylor Murray, JR [1:04.80] 1st

Delaney McDowell, JR [1:06.67] 3rd

100 Hurdles

Allison Buckert, SR [16.54] 2nd

1500

Abby Ryon, FR[5:07.86] 1st

Taylor Murray, JR [5:15.60] 3rd

3000

Abby Ryon, FR [10:56.06] 1st

The MPHS JV boys’ track team ran at the Trojan Relays JV division in Fairfield,

TOP FINISHERS:1600 meters-Dalton moyle-1st, 4×100 relay-1st-Truong Khang, Tucker Johnson, Mai Hoang, Konnor Peterson. 4×200 relay-1st-Konnor Peterson, Logan Bass, Tucker Johnson, Mai Hoang. Shuttle hurdle relay-1st-Konnor Peterson, Mai H0ang, Tucker Johnson, Arledge Donovan. Long Jump-1st-Tucker Johnson.

Central Lee High School has named a new head boys’ varsity basketball coach, Evan Swanson will be moving from Wyoming to join the Central Lee teaching staff in the Social Studies Department and coach boys’ basketball. He replaces Lane Weirather.

Warming temperatures and other signs of spring have state park staff busy preparing for the start of the 2017 camping season.This Saturday, April 15, most state parks will have water on, and shower and restroom buildings open for campers. And on Saturday, May 6, state park campgrounds will celebrate the start of the season with a Camping Kickoff.A list of parks and their programs is available beginning April 13 at www.iowastateparks.gov/campingkickoffCampers will also receive, for free, the May/June issue of Iowa Outdoors magazine.Those wanting to join the Camping Kickoff celebration are encouraged to make a reservation now. Iowa has more than 4,700 state park campsites and between 50 and 75 percent of them can be reserved in advance.Cabins start at $25 per day for simple camping cabins and range to $200 per day for the multi-family cabin at Springbrook State Park. Cabin reservations can be made up to a year in advance. During the peak season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, many cabins will require a seven-day minimum stay, however from now until Memorial Day weekend, all cabins rent for two-day minimums.Visit www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks for more information about campsites, cabins, events, closures and to sign up to receive State Parks News electronically. For more information about the May 6 Camping Kickoff, visit www.iowadnr.gov/campingkickoff beginning April 13.