SPORTS APRIL 11, 2017

Muscatine won the girl’s golf tri-angular they hosted Monday with a 203 score, Burlington was 2nd at 227 and the Mt. Pleasant panthers 3rd shooting a 255. Cali Liechty was low 59.

The M.P. Panther boys’ varsity golf team played at the Elks Fairveiw golf club in Keokuk Monday. The Panthers were victorious over the Chiefs 164-174.

Mt. Pleasant’s Jeff Cox was medalist for the day with a 37, Runner up medalist was Brett Wrierden from Keokuk. Other Panther scores were: Jake Moffett 40, Trace White 43, Trevor Mabeus and Bailey Shelledy 44, Riley Kempker 52. The Panthers have a tournament on Wednesday at the Burlington Country Club beginning at 9:00.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s tennis team defeated Burlington Notre Dame at East lake Park last night 7-2. Winners for MPHS were: Ben Zihlman, Ethan Weber, Elijah Plooster, Quinn Lapreato, and Nick Sandeen in singles play. Doubles winners: Zihlman and Weber, Lapreato and Sandeen.

Fairfield defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in girls soccer at East lake Park 4-2. Liz Perry scored both the Panther goals.

Fairfield also defeated MPHS in boys’ soccer on the Trojans pitch by a 5-4 score. Match was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and overtime, Trojans won on penalty kicks.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s golf team competed in the McNaughton Invitational Monday. The one day event was hosted by Illinois College at Jacksonville Illinois Country Club. The Tigers ended the day with a team score of 308, placing them in a tie for fourth out of the twelve teams.

Kiley Miller had the low score for the Tigers. He finished the day even with par, shooting a 72, to take second place individually. Michael Neff was right behind him, shooting a 73 and tying for third place in individual scoring.

The Tigers will have one more day of competition before they compete in the SLIAC conference tournament on April 17-18. They will compete against William Penn in a match play event this Thursday, April 13.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Girls Track Teams traveled to Washington Monday, April 10, 2017. 7th grade finished first with 86 points and 8th grade finished 5th with 51 points.

Individual results:

7th Grade:

1st places:

-Allison Elmore 100 m dash

-Jenna Gilmore 100 m hurdles

-Thanh Phung Long Jump

-4x100m shuttle hurdle relay

Kenna Lamm, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung, Jenna Gilmore

8th Grade:

1st places:

-Avery Sutter 100 m dash

-Karsyn Lamm 100 m hurdles

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade boys track team ran in the Burlington Relays Monday and won the team title with 157 points. First place finishers were: Shuttle hurdle relay-Isaiah Albright, Josh Mueller, Colton Hutson and Nathan McWilliams. Dylon Hagans-400 meter dash. Sprint Medley Relay-Zaelyn Hampton, Andrew holtkamp, Dalton Church, Isaiah Albright

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade boys track team won the Burlington Relays Monday with 174 points, Fairfield was 2nd with 121 in the 4 team field. 1st place finishes: shuttle hurdle relay-Jack Johnson, Dillon Malone, Mason Mills, Mitchell Moothart. Distance Medley-Oscar Vazques, Chase Williamson, Dillon Malone and Drake Snavely. 10 flight hurdles-Mitchell moothart. Medley Relay-Tyson Sysouchahn, Cooper Pullis, Chase Williamson, Brenen Bender. Cooper pullis won the shot put and discus. Mitchell Moothart won the long jump.

Today’s sport schedule has the Mt. Pleasant High School varsity girls track team running at Ft. Madison. The JV boys’ track team is at a meet at Fairfield.