SPORTS APRIL 10, 2018

On the sports schedule today, MPHS girl’s golf hosting Fairfield, MPHS boys golf at Burlington tournament postponed, MPHS girls track at Ft. Madison.

MPHS SPORTS POSTPONED FROM MONDAY: GIRLS AND BOYS SOCCER VS FAIRFIELD ALL MOVED TO 4/13/18. MP GIRLS GOLF WITH BURLINGTON AND MUSCATINE AT MPGCC PP TILL 4/20/18. MP BOYS GOLF AT KEOKUK PP TILL 5/1/18. BOYS TENNIS AT NOTRE DAME MOVED TO MAY 4TH.

The recent winter cold spell has once again caused several changes to the baseball and softball schedules. The Iowa Wesleyan softball team will once again have to wait to play at home with Tuesday’s doubleheader against Principia College being moved to April 16th at 2 pm. The Tigers are set to play Eureka College at 1:30 pm on April 12th. The Blackburn doubleheader that was originally scheduled for April 7th in Mount Pleasant, Iowa will be played in Carlinville, Illinois on April 13th at 3 pm. The baseball team has rescheduled a doubleheader with Monmouth College, which was originally set for April 17th. The teams will play this Wednesday, April 11th in Mount Pleasant, Iowa with the first pitch set for 4 pm. Their game against Cornell College, which was set for April 11th in Mount Vernon, Iowa has been postponed with no makeup date scheduled at this time.

The NCAA has just announced the winners of the NCAA Team Works® and Helper Helper Service Competition. Each division of the NCAA was represented, and Iowa Wesleyan finished fourth in Division III. NCAA Team Works, which coordinates community service efforts at NCAA championships, and Helper a volunteer management and tracking platform, launched the community service competition to recognize student-athletes who give back to their communities. The competition ran from January through March with the winning schools’ victories being decided based on the number of service hours completed and participation of student-athletes. This marked the fourth NCAA Team Works Helper Community Service Award. A total of 94,683 hours of community service in 3,300 opportunities were recorded across all Divisions I, II, and III. Miami (Florida), Georgian Court and Alma took home the top spots in each of the three divisions of the competition. Iowa Wesleyan student-athletes logged nearly 324 hours of service from January to March.

Iowa State University football team is not going to play a spring game this year. The game and many other associated activities with the game are being called off because of anticipated inclement weather again this weekend. UNI has announced their football schedule for this fall. The Panthers open their 2018 season at Montana on September 1st then take a week off before playing at Iowa on September 15th.