SPORTS APRIL 10, 2017

Full schedule of sporting events for the Mt. Pleasant Panther spring sports teams. The girl’s golf team plays in a tri-angular at Muscatine. The boy’s golf team plays a conference dual at Keokuk. M.P. hosts Fairfield in girls’ soccer, Fairfield hosts M.P. in boys’ soccer. Panther boys’ tennis team host Burlington Notre Dame at East Lake Courts, the middle school girls track teams go to Washington and the middle school boys track teams run in Burlington.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys track team won their division of the Don Taft Relays last Friday winning 9 events. The shuttle hurdle relay was 1st with Johnson, Mills, Moothart and Wilson. Bender won the 100 meters. Wilson the 10 flight hurdles and 200 meter hurdles. 800 medley relay Pullis, Holtkamp, Williamson and Bender. 4×400 relay with Moothart, Johnson, Mills and Bender. Pullis won the discus and shotput. Moothart won the long jump.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ tennis team finished 6th in the Ft. Madison Tournament Saturday scoring 3 points. The best finish for the Panthers was in #2 doubles with Shayann Walter and Erin Zihlman who finished 2nd

The Iowa Wesleyan Softball team tangled with -Robert Morris-Springfield Sunday in Mt. Pleasant. The Tigers picked up a sweep in the double header by scores of 7-6 and 7-2.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Baseball team tangled with Webster University on the road. Wesleyan fell in both games by scores of 10-1 and 5-2.