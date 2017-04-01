SPORTS APRIL 1, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track team hosted a coed meet Friday night in very cool conditions. No team scores were kept, and the meets main purpose was to help teams qualify events for the upcoming Drake Relays. Keegan Rich was a triple winner for the Panther boys, and Allison Buchert was a triple winner on the night for the Panther girls, Buchert won the long jump, 100 meter hurdles and ran on the winning shuttle hurdle relay. Other top finishes for the MPHS girls were: Bailey Johnson-discus, Maggie Cristoforo-400 meter dash, other runners on the shuttle hurdle relay Maddie Williamson, Alyssa Striegel, Kalynn Batey. Top finishers for the MPHS boys: Jake Lowe won the 400 meter hurdles and ran on the winning shuttle hurdle relay, with Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm and Cole Burn, Keegan Rich-long jump, Logan Murray-1600 meter run, Cody Mertens-3200 meter run, Cole Burns- 110 meter high hurdles, 4×200 relay Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Rylan Seeberg and Pat Canby.

Davis County defeated the MPHS boys in tennis at East Lake Park 6-3, Ben Zihlman and Ethan Weber won at #1 and #2 singles and combined to win at #1 doubles.

It’s a big weekend of college tournament basketball. In the men’s NCAA tournament today in Phoenix you have South Carolina playing Gonzaga at 5 pm followed by the North Carolina vs Oregon match-up, the winners meet Monday night in the championship.

The women’s NCAA final four began last night in Dallas. South Carolina beat Stanford 62-53, then one of the biggest upsets in women’s NCAA history saw Mississippi State hit a last second shot in overtime to beat UConn 66-64 to stop their 111 game winning streak. Sunday night the final game will be played in Dallas between these two teams from the same conference, the SEC.

The W.N.I.T. championship game will be played today at 2 pm with Georgia Tech playing Michigan.