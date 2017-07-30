SPORTS 7/29/17

The State Baseball Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The Mason City Newman Catholic Knights defeated the Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils 8-3 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 1A baseball championship game. Newman wins its third state championship in the last five years, also taking home the Class 1A title in 2013 and 2015.

TheDyersville Beckman Catholic Trailblazers defeated the Kuemper Catholic Knights 9-6 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 2A championship game. Beckman wins its sixth state championship and its first since back-to-back titles in 2012-2013.

The Davenport Assumption Knights defeated the defending champion Harlan Cyclones 10-1 to capture the Class 3A state title Saturday at Principal Park. The title is the all-time state record 10th in history for the Knights.

In Pro Football news involving former Mt. Pleasant Panther and Iowa Hawkeye Henry Krieger-Coble The Broncos signed linebacker Danny Mason on Saturday to add to the team’s depth and competition in training camp. In a corresponding roster move, the Broncos waived tight end Henry Krieger-Coble. Krieger-Coble spent his first NFL season with the Broncos after joining the team in 2016 as a college free agent. He spent most of the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster in time to see action in the final two games of the season, against Kansas City and Oakland.