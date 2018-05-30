SPORTS 5/30/18

Mt Pleasant baseball team picked up their 2nd and 3rd wins of the season defeating Keokuk 21-0 in the 1st game of a home double header Tuesday night, Colby Potts picked up the win on the mound. In game two the Panthers won 8-1.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES: New London 5 Danville 1, Burlington and Fairfield split a double header Grayhounds won the 1st game 5-4 Fairfield won the night cap 11-5. Wapello 13 WMU 0, Central Lee 3 Notre Dame 2

Keokuk downed Mt. Pleasant in the 1st game of a conference softball double header at Maple Leaf Field 10-5, in game two Keokuk won 7-3. M.P. is now 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Keokuk is 2-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Mt. Pleasant hosts Wapello in JV and varsity softball beginning at 5:30 pm.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: Wapello 4 WMU 1, New London 4 Danville 3, Pekin 12 Columbus Community 2, L&M 7 IMS 0, Burlington twice over Bettendorf 5-4 and 2-1.

MPHS girls’ soccer team beat Fairfield 2-0 on the East Lake pitch in the regional semi-final. Mary West and Anna Ostby scored the goals. Panthers who are 12-5 now play at Pella against 12-2 Pella Monday night in the finals. The Lady Dutch won 6-0 over Grinnell in their semi-final match last night that had a half hour lightning delay.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOCCER QUARTERFINAL SCORES: Davenport Assumption 13 Wapello 0, Marquette Catholic 7 Goose Lake Northeast 1, Holy Trinity Catholic 3 Columbus Community 0.

New London leads the girls class 1A State Golf Tournament after the first 18 holes with a 367 score, Iowa Valley is in 2nd with a 369 total. Casey Noble of New London leads the way with a 77 score to lead medalist play. Other Tiger scores Addie Pry shot 94, Summer Malott 97 and Jaden Sreeter 99. Carlie Loyd shot 118 and Hannah Ortberg added a 150. Lexi Hartsock of Winfield Mt. Union qualified for state medalist play but chose not to compete.

Class 2A State Golf Tournament is led by Van Meter with a 361 score. Medalist after the 1st day is Morgan Weber of Dike New Hartford shooting a 75, Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis is 22nd in medal play with a 1st round score of 93.

Class 3A Washington leads the way with a 334 score, in medal play freshman Anna Nachos leads with a 71 score, her sister Sara a senior for the Demons shot 83. Gilbert is in 2nd with a 339 total.

Class 4A team golf race is led by Waukee with a 360 score, West Des Moines Valley is 25 strokes behind in 2nd place..

The Southeast Iowa Super conference has named their all-conference soccer teams for the 2018 season. Here are the 1st team selections: From Columbus Community Felix Solis and Kevin Rodriquez. Sawyer Foster of Danville. Brandon Kincaid and Skylar Schau of Central Lee. Mathan Hines of Mediapolis, Hector Zepeda of Wapello. From Burlington Notre Dame Jakob Anderson, Sturgis Tornton and Slater Gifford. Adam Rauenbuehler of Holy Trinity Catholic, Isaiah Swantz and Cole Ours of IMS and coach of the year was Marcus Miller of IMS whose team has qualified for the Class 1A State Soccer Tournament this week.

Colton Mertens a Mt. Pleasant graduate and now a student at the University of Northern Iowa is a member of a cross fit team that finished 5th in the regional tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Over the weekend. That qualifies the team and Colten for the The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games to be held this summer August 1-5, 2018 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin!

The CrossFit Games are the world’s premier test to find the Fittest on Earth™. They are world-renowned as a grueling test for the toughest athletes on Earth as well as a thrilling experience for spectators. Since its inception in 2007, the CrossFit Games have become “one of the fastest growing sports in America.