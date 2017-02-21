SPORTS 2/21/17

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team proved that the third time wasn’t a charm for the Keokuk boys’ basketball team, when the Panthers rolled over the Chiefs for the 3rd time this season, last night’s score was 67-30. MP held Keokuk to just two points during the 1st eight minutes and 5 in the 1st half. Keokuk did pick up the scoring pace in the 2nd half but not enough to ever threaten Mt. Pleasant’s control of the game. Tom O’Connor scored 19 points to lead the Panthers in scoring, Brady Sartorius added 13 and Jordon Magnani had 12. The 20-2 Panthers now host Ft. Madison Bloodhounds who defeated Chariton in the 1st game of the District double header in Panther Gym last night by a score of 52-48, FMHS was led in scoring by Treavor Kokljohn with 16 points. So Thursday night in Panther Gym once again Mt. Pleasant will battle a team hoping the third time is a charm, Ft. Madison and Mt. Pleasant meet then in the district final at 7 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.

OTHER SIDE OF THE SUBSTATE SCORES:

Knoxville beat Fairfield 68-45 and Oskaloosa beat Washington 81-46, those two winners meet at Oskaloosa Thursday in the district championship.

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE SCORE: Davenport Central beat the Burlington Grayhound boys 74-40.

The 12th ranked Burlington Notre Dame girls basketball team returns to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Championships for the 5th straight year. The Nikes defeated Easton Valley in the Regional Championship at Muscatine last night by a 49-42 score. Johanna Meyers led Notre Dame with 29 points. The Nikes will open the 2017 State Tournament battling #1 ranked Springville at 10 am Monday February 27t .

Tonight boys Class 1A District semi-final action comes to Mt. Pleasant High School Panther Gym. At 6:30 pm Keota and Danville will battle, both teams have records of 17-5 coming into the game. In the night-cap New London battles Burlington Notre Dame, the Tigers have won twice over the Nikes by 25 and 18 point margins. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the games live beginning at 6:30 pm.

The Iowa State Cyclones beat Texas Tech in Big 12 basketball by a score of 82-80 in overtime. Tonight the Iowa Hawkeyes play host to Indiana in Big Ten play at 8 pm.

The L&M girls bowling team won a State Title yesterday in Des Moines, the Lady Falcons rolled a 2955 total, led by Shadyn Bishop a freshman who rolled a 439 total. The L&M boys team finished 6th at State with a 2866 score, led by Brock Hahn who rolled a 429 total. Manchester West Delaware was the winner on the boy’s side with a 3143.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Other teams in the tourney are: University of Maines Fort Kent, Dean College, Illinois Tech, Florida College, Berea and Florida National.

This week’s St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week is Iowa Wesleyan’s Steven Soukup.

This is the 4th time this season Steven Soukup earns the SLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award. Soukup, senior for the Tigers, finished the regular season with spectacular runs against Fontbonne University and Eureka College.

Soukup finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and three steals in a 108-82 win over Fontbonne. He then scored 34 points, on 12-of-16 shooting, in an 84-82 win over Eureka. Soukup also recorded 10 rebounds and three assists against Eureka.

Overall, Soukup averaged per game 31 points and 9 rebounds, and he shot 65.6 percent from the floor throughout the week.