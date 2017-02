SPORTS 2/12/17–WRESTLING AND BASKETBALL RESULTS

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team won at home Saturday afternoon over Westminster 66-53, Cairece Allen scored 18 points for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s team won also over Westminster 79-61, C.J. Singletary scored 20 points for the Tigers.

STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS FROM OUR AREA:

CLASS 1A: 106 lbs-Daniel Meeker Wapello runnerup, 113 lbs-Devon Meeker Wapello runnerup, 126 lbs-Zach Osborne Mediapolis runnerup, 145 lbs-Reno Chiri New London runnerup, 152 lbs-Brennan Swafford Mediapolis champion, 160 lbs-Rogan Pforts Wapello runnerup, 285 lbs-Cody Crawford Waco runnerup.

Class 2A: 106 lbs-Jarod Kadel Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union runnerup, 170 lbs-Tucker Morrison Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union Champion.

CLASS 3A: Mt. Pleasant has two wrestlers vying for state tournament berths…Zach Beason at 182 lbs and Dalton Shull at 220 lbs. They must win their wrestleback match to advance to state as a runnerup.