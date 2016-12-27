SPORTS 12/27/16

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

KILJ SPORTS LOCAL YEAR IN REVIEW 1ST QUARTER of 2016

Head Danville High School boys’ basketball coach Ken Lafoon captured his 400th career win on January 5th 2016, when his team defeated the Central Lee Hawks in a road game

High School football player A.J. Epenesa has made a verbal commitment to play football for the University of Iowa. A.J.’s father Epenesa Epenesa played at Iowa Wesleyan before transferring a finishing his college career at Iowa.

Mt. Pleasant wrestled at Fairfield in the Southern Iowa Classic Tournament that serves as the Southeast Conference Tournament. Colten Mertens won 1st place at 145 lbs. Washington won the team title with 192 1/2 points, MPHS was 9th with 64 1/2 points.

Mediapolis won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling meet with 202 points, Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union 2nd 166 1/2, New London was 5th and Waco 11th.

Davenport Assumption won the Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling meet title with 232 1/2 points, Burlington was 7th with 73 1/2.

Super Conference Shootout girl’s scores: #4 Burlington Notre Dame 69 #3 Pekin 64.

Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout for boys saw The #2 ranked Danville Bears of the Southern Division rolled over Lone Tree of the Northern Division 78-50.

Class 1A Sectional Wrestling at New London:Team Champion-Wilton 217, 2nd Iowa City Regina 148, 3rd New London 137 and Waco 7th 51. New London advanced 4 wrestlers to District at Wilton: Samuel Loyd 106 champ, Javis Krieger 113 champ, Reno Chiri 138 champ and Tyler Metler 195 champ. Waco sent 1 wrestler to District, heavy weight runnerup Cody Crawford.

Class 2A Sectional Wrestling at Mediapolis: Team champion was Washington 239 points, Mediapolis 2nd 234.5 points. Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union was 3rd with 164 points. Mediapolis sent 9 wrestlers to the District at Clear Creek Amana. Champions; Shea Swafford 132, Brennan Swafford 138, Mason Buster 145, Luke Erickson at 182, and Ethan Timmerman at 195. Runnersup: Cauy Massner 106, Zach Osborne 120, Remmy Benz 152 and Zach Erickson 160. Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union had 3 wrestlers go to the District, champions: Josh Keller 113, Tucker Morrison 170 and runnerup Armando Quiroz at 126.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT WRESTLING RESULTS: Colten Mertens the 4th ranked 145 pound wrestler for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers captured a district championship at Burlington and advanced onto state with a 38-0 record.

CLASS 1A DISTRICT WRESTLING RESULTS:

KILJ AREA STATE MEET QUALIFIERS: 106 LBS-Samuel Loyd New London 2nd, Devon Meeker Wapello 1st. 113 lbs. Javis Krieger New London 2nd. 120 lbs. Bryce West Highland 1st. 126 lbs. Drew West Highland 1st. 132 lbs. Drew Leopard L&M 1st. 138 lbs. Reno Chiri New London 2nd. 160 lbs. Rogan Pforts Wapello 1st. 170 lbs. Hunter Conner L&M 1st. 285 lbs. Cody Crawford WACO 2nd.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT WRESTLING RESULTS: KILJ AREA STATE MEET QUALIFIERS: Josh Keller Columbus Community/WMU 2nd place 113 lbs. Shea Swafford Mediapolis 2nd place 132 lbs. Brennan Swafford Mediapolis Champion 138 lbs. Mason Buster Mediapolis Champion 145 lbs. Tucker Morrison Columbus Community/WMU Champion 170 lbs. Luke Erickson Mediapolis Champion at 182 lbs. Ethan Timmerman Mediapolis Champion at 195 lbs. Mediapolis won the team title with 105 points.

The 2015-2016 basketball season came to an end for the Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team at home against conference foe Ft. Madison by a score of 37-33. M.P. ended the year 6-16 and said goodbye to two seniors, Ally Davis and D’Jannay Patterson.

The MPHS girls bowling team won the Southeast Conference bowling tournament at Washington with a score of 2557, ahead of Fairfield who was 2nd with a 2422.. The Panthers Emma Overton was the individual champion rolling 403 and Hallie Hummell was runnerup with a 375 total.

Keokuk won the boy’s title rolling a 2758, MPHS was 2nd 2534, Jacob Swailes was high for M.P. rolling a 366.

MPHS boys’ basketball team played at Solon to wrap up the regular season. The varsity Panthers improved their record to 16-5 with a 56-49 win over the Spartans. Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team won 18 games, captured a Southeast Conference title and District Championship. They lost to C.R. Xavier 63-47 in the substate championship.

MPHS wrestler #4 ranked Colten Mertens made it all the way to the championship match. He lost at 145 lbs. Class 3A to #1 ranked and defending state champ Michael Zachary of Des Moines Dowling by technical fall by a score of 20-5. Colten ended the year with a 41-1 record.

Colten Mertens was named the Southeast Conference wrestler of the year by the conference coaches. Colten was the conference champion at 145 pounds.

Samuel Loyd of New London finished in 2nd place at the 2016 state wrestling tournament in the Class 1A 106 lb. championship bout.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season at Webster University and defeated the Gorloks 57-56. Iowa Wesleyan finished the regular season with an overall record of 18-7 and went 13-5 in conference play. The Tigers secured a third place finish in the regular season conference standings.

The Wesleyan men’s basketball team fell to Webster University 83-61 for their final game of the regular season closing the season with a five game losing streak, their record was 13-12 overall and 9-9 in conference play. They finished the regular season in seventh place in the conference standings.

The Mt. Pleasant/New London/Danville High School boys bowling team finished 3rd in the Class 2A State meet bowled at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. The Panthers rolled a 2882 score, Urbandale finished 1st with a 3026, Waverly Shellrock rolled a 3020 for 2nd place. For Mt. Pleasant Cammeron Sammons rolled a 449 to tie for 4th in individualy. Troy mears is the head coach of the Panther bowling team, this is their 3rd straight trip to state and best finish ever, last year they were 5th.

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2015-16 All-Conference honors. The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team had two members represented on the All-Conference teams. The players are named to All-Conference teams through voting by the coaches in the league.

Chris Fowler received two awards for his stellar play this season. He was named to the First Team All-Conference and All-Defensive team after averaging 16.4 points per game. Fowler also was ranked first in the conference in assists with 169 and was second in steals with 77. His 169 assists on the season ranks fifth all time in SLIAC history.

Joe Lennon was named to the SLIAC men’s basketball All-Sportsmanship team. Lennon played his final season with the Tigers this year and started ten of the twenty-five games he played in.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletics Conference has announced the 2015-16 women’s basketball All-Conference honors. Awards were voted on by the coaches in the league. This year, Iowa Wesleyan had three members earn All-Conference honors. Rachel Williams received two awards for her play this season. She was named SLIAC Player of the Year, marking the third year in a row Iowa Wesleyan has had a player receive the award. Williams was also named to the First Team All-Conference after finishing the regular season in the top three in points per game, assists, and steals. She averaged 16.8 points per game and dished out 108 assists on the season.

Dakota Flesner also was named to two different teams in the All-Conference awards. She earned Second Team All-Conference honors and was also named to the SLIAC All-Defensive Team. On the year, Flesner averaged 13.9 points for the Tigers and led the team in rebounds, grabbing 184 boards this season, an average of 7.4 per game.

Kaylee Moseley was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team for the 2015-16 season. Moseley started 19 of the 23 games she has played in this season. She leads the team in three point percentage, shooting 40.9 percent on the season.

The Mt. Pleasant Christian School boys’ basketball teams ended their season against Pathway Christian of Kalona. In the varsity game Pathway won 80-57. Jaden Gehrig and Keegan Rich each had 15 points, Mt. Pleasant Christian ended the year 6-2.

Dakota Flesner and Rachel Williams each earned First Team USCAA All-American honors for their play during the 2015-16 season. Dakota Flesner started all 25 games this season for Iowa Wesleyan. Flesner averaged 13.9 points per game for the Tigers and shot 50.4 percent from the field. She also averaged 7.4 rebounds. Rachel Williams ranked eighth among USCAA in scoring per game, averaging 16.8 points. Williams also started all 25 games for the Tigers and finished the regular season with 108 assists and 67 steals.

Darby Massner was named to the USCAA Honorable Mention All-American team. In her debut season for the Tigers, Massner shot 33.7 percent from behind the arc and averaged 10.3 points per game. She

finished the regular season ranked fifth in minutes played in the USCAA and fourth in three point attempts.

The USCAA also announced the members of the National All-Academic team for the 2015-16 season. Iowa Wesleyan had two members of the women’s basketball team receive these honors. Dakota Flesner and Rachel Williams each were named to the National All-Academic team for having a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have been at the institution for more than one year.

Steve Williamson was the final Tiger to receive an award at the USCAA Championship banquet. Williamson was named USCAA Women’s DI Coach of the Year for the 2016 season. The USCAA honored him for leading the Tigers back to the National Tournament for the third year in a row. After losing eighty percent of the team’s scoring a season ago, Williamson was able to bring in a class to support the returning players, and the team finished the regular season with an overall record of 18-7 and 13-5 in conference play. In their third appearance at the USCAA National Tournament, the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team earned the number two seed and were ranked in the top five of the USCAA Coaches Poll throughout the season.

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association has announced their National All-Academic teams for the 2015-16 season. Student-athletes receive these honors by having a cumulative grade point average of a 3.5 or higher and must have been at the institution for more than a year.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team had five members earn the academic honors. Joe Lennon, a business administration major, Austin Walker, an exercise science and wellness major, and Brock Butler, a physical education major each received the award. Also named to the All-Academic team were Josh Brase, who is studying pre-medicine, and Jordan Nutt, who is majoring in pre-physical therapy. The National All-Academic team was announced during the banquet at the USCAA National tournament in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Southeast Conference Boys Basketball

All-Conference 2015-2016 BOY’S BASKETBALL SEC ALL-CONFERENCE

1st TEAM

KIERAN KOHORST MT PLEASANT 6-3 SOPH

BRADY SARTORIUS MT. PLEASANT 6-0 SOPH

JORDAN MAGNANI MT PLEASANT 6-0 SOPH

2ND TEAM

COLIN MULFORD MT PLEASANT 6-0 SOPH

CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

BRADY SARTORIUS MT PLEASANT

Former Winfield Mt. Union athlete Linda Lappe resigned as head women’s basketball coach at Colorado, Linda coached the Buffalos for 6 seasons and had a won-loss record of 105-92 at her college alma-mater. She now is an assistant coach at San Francisco University.

Concordia of Alabama defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women in the USCAA women’s championship basketball game in Uniontown, Pa. by a score of 72-65. Darby Massner hit six 3 point field goals and a free throw as she led the Tiger scoring with 19, Kaylee Moselesy had 11, Rachel Williams and Breanna Hall each with 10. Kaylee and Dakota Flesner were named to the All Tournament team. Iowa Wesleyan ends the year 20-8 and 2nd in the nation.

Former Mt. Pleasant Panther track standout Logan Mulford finished 2nd in the NCAA Division-III men’s high jump in the indoor nationals held at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. Logan Jumped 6’ 11” to place 2nd, his best jump of the season was 7’ ¼” earlier in the spring season. Logan competes for the Central College Dutch and is a junior.

An era came to an end in Mediapolis High School wrerstling.. Retiring head wrestling coach Dan Cummings was honored at a farewell banquet that had wrestling icon Dan Gable as the featured speaker. Cummings wraps up a stellar career that produced numerous individual state champions and place winners as well as numerous teams that placed at state topped by the 2015 team that won the traditional state tournament title. His coaching record has 477 wins, 172 losses and 3 ties, this is the 4th best coaching record in Iowa history. As the Saturday night event came to a close it was announced that the Mediapolis High School wrestling room will be named the Dan Cummings Wrestling Room.