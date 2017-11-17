SPORTS NOVEMBER 17, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys’ basketball teams hosted Aldo Leopold yesterday. The “A” game was won by MP 50-13, Aiden Ashton scored 11 points, Bryce Wilson and Owen Vansickel had 10 pts. Each. The Panther “B” team won 25-18, Jacob Erwin had 8 pts. In the “C” game Aldo Leopold won 22-19, Jaden Jones scored 8 points for the Panthers.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball teams played in Burlington at Aldo Leopold Thursday.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 37 (record 5-1)

Aldo Leopold 16

MP scoring: Kenna Lamm 11

Lydia Ebeling 9

Ava Lowery 8

“B” game: MP 19 (5-1)

AL 2

MP scoring: Sami Wibben 6

Regan Seberg 6

Thanh Phung 5

Mt. Pleasant Panther football player Luke Van Nyhuis is a member of the Academic All-District Team for 2017, his name was not listed with the original release, Luke is also nominated for Academic All State honors.

The Iowa High School football playoff Championships started yesterday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

THE 8 MAN CLASS:

Don Bosco rolled over Remsen St. Mary’s 52-14

CLASS A:

West Sioux, Hawarden won over Hudson 35-14

CLASS 3A:

Xavier, Cedar Rapids beat 3 time defending champion Pella 31-13

TODAY THE REST OF THE CHAMPIONSHIPS WILL BE DECIDED:

CLASS 1A:

Van Meter vs Regina, Iowa City at 11 am

CLASS 2A:

Waukon vs Williamsburg at 2 pm

CLASS 4A:

Dowling Catholic High School vs Iowa City, West at7 pm

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team has a new head coach to start out the 2017-18 season. After Nick Maynard stepped down as varsity coach, JV coach Curt Watson moved up to fill 1st chair. The Panthers had a record of 13 wins and 10 losses last year. Two of the three top scorers return this year, Maddie Williamson led the scoring with 11 points a game and led the team in steals with 40. Kalynn Batey returns after scoring 10 points a game last year and also pulled down 117 rebounds and handed out 60 assists. M.P. opens the season on the road Saturday at Durant a team they beat in Panther Gym 41-27 last season. Durant is coming off a 4-18 season, Amanda Wiese is their top returner from last year scoring 2 points a game. The freshman teams will play at 1 pm, JV at 2:30 and varsity at 4 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team plays tonight against Aurora University. They will tipoff at 6 pm in the Buzz Levick Tournament hosted by Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. The Tiger men are 0-1 after losing on the road to Coe College.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball will plays at home on Saturday. They will host Graceland University at 1 pm in Ruble Arena. The Lady Tigers are 0-1 after losing their season opener on the road at Coe College earlier this week.