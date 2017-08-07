Speeding Stop Leads to OWI Arrest

On August 7, 2017, at approximately 12:10AM, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a black, 2016, Toyota Corolla for speeding near the intersection of 235th Street and Franklin Avenue west of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Wyatt Scott Guthrie of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was driving at a high rate of speed and was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Guthrie was placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense. Mr. Guthrie was also cited for speeding.