Special West Point City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on January 20, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Special Meeting at City Hall

313 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

 

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Resolution No. 713-17, “A Resolution to Provide for a Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Plans and Specifications, Proposed Form of Contract and Estimate of Cost for Avenue D Reconstruction (from Fourth Street to Eighth Street) and the Taking of Bids for the Project for the City of West Point, Iowa”

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT