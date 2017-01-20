Special West Point City Council Meeting

Special West Point City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 20, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Special Meeting at City Hall
313 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, January 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Resolution No. 713-17, “A Resolution to Provide for a Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Plans and Specifications, Proposed Form of Contract and Estimate of Cost for Avenue D Reconstruction (from Fourth Street to Eighth Street) and the Taking of Bids for the Project for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT