Special Washington County Fair Project Awards Announced

Washington County 4-H’ers had the opportunity to submit non-livestock projects for judging at the Washington County Fair, July 18-24. These projects ranged from food & nutrition to home improvement to science & engineering and garden areas. They were evaluated on July 18 without the 4-H exhibitor present to be in conference with the judge as they would in a normal year. The 4-H’ers were instructed that this year their written report of the project’s goals would carry additional weight because the judge would not be talking face-to-face with the 4-H’ers. The Washington County 4-H program judges from around the state who have been trained through the Iowa 4-H program.

Several County Project Awards were given this year. These awards are supported by trophy donors who have an interest or business in that particular project area.

Special Award Winners Include:

Outstanding Home Improvement – Leah Marek

Outstanding Clothing & Fashion Constructed – Peighton Ford

Outstanding Food & Nutrition – Fiona McClellen

Outstanding Child Development – Lilly Clark

Best Interior Design – Halle Cuddeback

Outstanding Photography Award – Alexia Purkeypile

Best Junior Photograph – Marlee Greiner

Best Intermediate Photograph – Ava Greiner

Best Senior Photograph – Kamren Martin

Best Use of Design – Tate Bombei

Most Environmentally Friendly – Roy Carter

Most Educational Ag & Natural Resources – Eli Conrad

Most Educational Science & Engineering – Elijah Statler

Overall Conservation Award – Justin Moore

Outstanding Woodworking – Peyton Peck

Outstanding Personal Development – Caedyn Huston

Best Junior Surprise Design Flower Arrangement – Tessa Bombei

Best Intermediate Surprise Design Flower Arrangement – Zoey Dennler

Best Senior Surprise Design Flower Arrangement – Kyleigh Dolan

Best Overall Surprise Design Flower Arrangement – Kelsi Cerny

For more information about Washington County 4-H or how to support special project areas through donations, please contact the Washington County Extension Office at 319-653-4811. Follow “Washington County 4-H – Iowa” on Facebook.