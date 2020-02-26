Special Unit In Lee County

Recently, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office had applied for and received a grant for additional overtime for a special unit to be formed to combat certain repeat offenders in our County. This unit was formed under a MOU with both Keokuk and Fort Madison Police Departments. The unit was awarded nearly $26,000 in funding to pay for Officers of all 3 agencies to work collectively to combat repeat offenders who are determined to deal drugs, commit felonies and carry illegal firearms.

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, this unit officially hit the streets. The Officers were able to identify and arrest 3 different felony level wanted subjects and one misdemeanor level. Methamphetamine was also seized and one house was searched.

The focus of this unit is that of seeking out repeat offenders who continue to be armed illegally while violating Iowa laws. This unit will work with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force to help disrupt organized crime and dismantle criminal organizations.

The unit consists of two Deputies, one Fort Madison Policeman and Keokuk Police has not made an assignment at the time of this release.

This funding is made possible by a grant provided by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the United States Attorney’s Office –Southern District of Iowa.