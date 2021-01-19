Special Traffic Enforcement Results

Iowa State Patrol District 13 conducted a traffic enforcement project in southeast Iowa on the evening of Saturday, January 16. The goal of this effort was to support all traffic safety initiatives that save lives, but with specific emphasis on impaired drivers. Data from 2020 showed that January was the second deadliest month of the year in District 13 for alcohol related fatalities. Here are the totals for January 2021…

47 Vehicles Stopped along with multiple checks on motorists in possible need of assistance

3 OWI Arrests

1 Possession of a Controlled Substance Arrest

1 Felony Warrant (Missouri) Arrest

22 Citations for Various Traffic Offenses

45 Warnings Issued for Defective Equipment and other Traffic Offenses.

The State Patrol was assisted by multiple Sheriff’s Offices and their Deputies throughout the District.