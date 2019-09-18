Special Dover Program

Special Dover ProgramWritten by Theresa Rose on September 18, 2019
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of WW I. To recall this part of our history, Sunday September 22nd at 1:30 p.m., Dover Museum, New London, will welcome ‘living historian’ Tom Clegg of Urbandale who will tell about “IOWA’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE GREAT WAR” as a soldier who served. He will bring an extensive collection of authentic and reproduction WW I items. Be sure to view the museum’s military display on the handicap accessible second floor. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. Refreshments to follow.