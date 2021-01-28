Southern Iowa Classic Wrestling Tournament Moved to Friday

Southern Iowa Classic Wrestling Tournament Moved to FridayWritten by Nathan Bloechl on January 28, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The annual Southern Iowa Classic wrestling tournament has been moved to Friday afternoon, tournament officials have announced.
The changes were finalized Wednesday.
The tournament, which is hosted by Fairfield High School, was originally planned for Saturday but with wintry weather expected in the weekend forecast, the tournament was moved up one day.
This years’ field will include:
- Albia
- Burlington
- Centerville
- Davis County
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Fairfield
- Fort Madison
- Keokuk
- Knoxville
- Ottumwa
- Prairie City-Monroe
- Washington
Weigh-in will be 2:30 p.m., with the varsity portion of the tournament starting at 4:30 p.m.
No spectators will be allowed at this years tournament.