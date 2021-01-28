Southern Iowa Classic Wrestling Tournament Moved to Friday

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The annual Southern Iowa Classic wrestling tournament has been moved to Friday afternoon, tournament officials have announced.

The changes were finalized Wednesday.

The tournament, which is hosted by Fairfield High School, was originally planned for Saturday but with wintry weather expected in the weekend forecast, the tournament was moved up one day.

This years’ field will include:

Albia

Burlington

Centerville

Davis County

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Knoxville

Ottumwa

Prairie City-Monroe

Washington

Weigh-in will be 2:30 p.m., with the varsity portion of the tournament starting at 4:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed at this years tournament.