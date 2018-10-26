SOUTHEAST IOWA TRANSITIONING TO FARMING GROUP TO MEET ON DECEMBER 5TH

Lee County Extension and Outreach will be hosting a Transitioning to Farming meeting on December 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lee County Extension Office. The Extension Office is located at 414 North Main Street, Donnellson, IA.

Join us for a Transitioning to Farming gathering on December 5th. Dr. Chad Hart, Extension Crops Marketing Economist, Dr. Lee Schultz, Extension Livestock Marketing Economist, and Dr. Wendong Zhang, Extension Economist specializing in farmland values will be joining us for this gathering to discuss the current ag market conditions, the expected trends in crop and livestock income potential and management implications, and farmland values. This meeting is targeted toward farmers in their first 20 years of farming.

There is no charge for the event, and supper will be provided. Please RSVP to the Lee County Extension Office at 319-835-5116 or weisinge@iastate.edu by noon on December 5th to be included in the meal count.

