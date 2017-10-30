SOUTHEAST IOWA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES KIDSYMPHONY CONCERTS: PETER AND THE WOLF

Saturday, November 11, 2017, the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present KIDSYMPHONY Concert for Families in three locations:

11:00 a.m. Bridge View Center in Ottumwa

2:00 p.m. Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant

4:30 p.m. Edward Stone Middle School Auditorium in Burlington

Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev will be performed by SEISO under the direction of conductor Robert McConnell with Hilah Kohen narrating. The orchestra will also perform several movements from Prokofiev’s Winter Bonfire: Children’s Suite. Mr. McConnell and SEISO will take a light-hearted approach to introducing children and their families to the symphony orchestra. The concert will also include demonstrations of all the musical instruments on the stage.

Each concert lasts about 45 minutes – not too long for little ones to enjoy from beginning to end. They’re funny, fast-paced and very entertaining. Tickets for Kidsymphony concerts are sold on our website, www.seiso.us, and at the door ($3 for adults and $2 for kids).

Detailed information about concerts, schedules, tickets and other programs is available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us. To receive a season brochure, please contact the SEISO office at 601 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641, phone 319.385.6352, or email seiso@iw.edu.