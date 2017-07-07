SOUTHEAST IOWA SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES IT’S 67th SEASON

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra has unveiled plans for its 67th Season. Under the direction of conductor Robert McConnell, the regional orchestra will perform a full slate of classical concerts, Kidsymphony concerts, summer & Christmas concerts, Pops concerts, and educational activities. Complete details about the orchestra and the season are now available at our website: www.seiso.us.

The first performance is the annual Symphonic Blast in Burlington’s Crapo Park, July 8, 2017. Starting at 8:15pm, the concert will be a rich and wonderful blend of popular and light classical music. As always, it will conclude with Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and the best fireworks in the region. Bring your family, lawn chairs and a picnic supper so you can spend a very memorable evening in Crapo Park. With funding from the Witte Foundation, Starker Foundation, City of Burlington, and the Harry & Virginia Murray Foundation this concert is offered free of charge with an opportunity to make a free-will donation to the orchestra.

In September, SEISO will perform two extraordinary POPS concerts featuring solely the movie music of John Williams. The first performance with dinner & concert will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. The Burlington Pops will follow on Sunday evening, September 24, 2017 and will be held at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets for dinner and the concert are ordered directly through the Burlington and/or Ottumwa Pops Committees. Reservation forms will be mailed in August. Those who do not receive the SEISO season brochure and wish to order Pops tickets for the first time, should contact the SEISO Office at 610 North Main, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641 or write to seiso@iw.edu. Tickets for concert-only seating will be available (without prior reservations) on our website www.seiso.us or at the door in each venue.

Season tickets are on sale now for SEISO’s classical concert series (Fall – Black & White, Winter – Amor, and Spring – Musique française). The Fall Classical Concert entitled Black & White is October 21-22, 2017 and will truly be a keyboard-inspired blockbuster. The centerpiece is Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 “Organ”. It is subtitled as such because of the use of organ in two of the four sections. Returning Guest Artist and fan favorite, pianist Spencer Myer, will perform Beethoven’s stunning Piano Concerto No.4. And rounding out the Fall concert is Caillet’s arrangement of Bach’s “Little” Fugue in G Minor.

KIDSYMPHONY, the SEISO’s annual concert for families is scheduled in Ottumwa, Mt. Pleasant and Burlington Saturday, November 11, 2017. Music director, Robert McConnell and the SEISO will take a light-hearted approach to introducing children and their parents to the symphony orchestra with

Prokofiev’s engrossing Peter and the Wolf. Each concert lasts about 45 minutes – not too long for little ones to enjoy from beginning to end. They’re funny, fast-paced and very entertaining. Tickets for Kidsymphony concerts are sold on our website or at the door ($3 for adults and $2 for kids). Additional the tickes are included free of charge with season tickets ordered before August 15, 2017.

Now an annual tradition, SEISO will present our HollyDays concert on December 9, 2017 at the Iowa Wesleyan Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant. The HollyDays concert is a mix of festive favorites that will get you in the mood for the holidays. This concert is free of charge as it is being underwritten by Great River Health Systems with additional support by Henry County Health Center.

SEISO’s Winter Classical Concert entitled Amor is February 17-18, 2018 and will be an extravaganza of soloists. Our Artist-in-Residence, violinist/violist Keoni Bolding, will perform parts of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and Bruch’s Concerto for Clarinet and Viola. For two weeks prior to the concerts, Keoni will be teaching and performing for schools and community groups throughout Southeast Iowa. Soloists from within the orchestra itself will be featured on Salieri’s 26 Variations on “La Folia di Spagna” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s legendary Capriccio Espagnol. As always, the concerts will also include a performance by the orchestra’s Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Competition winner.

The Spring Classical Concert entitled Musique française will take place March 24-25, 2018 and will feature the SEISO Regional Chorus and IWU Director of Choral Studies, Blair Buffington, in selections from Saint-Saëns’ moving and sober Requiem. The orchestra will complete its 67th season with Debussy’s homage to Spain – Iberia from Images for Orchestra and Ravel’s lovely Daphnes et Chloe Suite No. 2.

Conductor and Music Director, Robert McConnell said, “I am honored to be serving as the Music Director for the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra. The SEISO has served our region admirably over its history, providing performing opportunities for scores of musicians both as orchestra members and soloists. It has also been the first orchestral listening experience for thousands of school children and many adults. It is a bedrock arts organization in Southeast Iowa. In short, the Orchestra has enriched, and will continue to enliven the cultural life of our region for years to come.”

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra sent out ticket brochures, as plans for the 67th season were unveiled this week. All orchestra donors will be recognized in the season’s classical concert programs at various levels, based on the amount donated. The cost of season tickets is still a bargain at $40 for adults, $25 for students and $80 for family passes. Those who place orders by August 15, 2017 will also receive free tickets to SEISO’s Kidsymphony family concert, November 11, 2017. Patrons, who choose to forego their free tickets, may have them donated to their local school district.

Please make a special note that the Sunday concerts in our Classical Concert Series have new start times: 2pm and 6.30pm.

Concert tickets and detailed information about concerts, schedules, and other programs are available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us. To receive a season brochure, please contact the SEISO office at 601 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641; phone (319) 385-6352 or send e-mail to seiso@iw.edu.

################

Photo Releases

Spencer Myer, Keoni Bolding, Blair Buffington, Robert McConnell

To receive photographs in digital format (JPG), please write to

Jeffrey Phillips at seiso@iw.edu.