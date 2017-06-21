Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters Snowmobile Club to Hold Annual Meeting

Snowmobile Enthusiasts and Perspective Members Encouraged to Attend

Mount Pleasant, Iowa; June 20th, 2017: The Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters Snowmobile Club will be holding their annual meeting Saturday June 24th at the Cross Roads RV Park, 708 South Iris Street, in Mount Pleasant, IA. Dinner by free will donation and social hour will begin at 6:00pm. The annual meeting will begin at 7:00pm to recap the 2016-2017 snowmobile season, provide updates on state funding, trail improvement plans, and election of officers and directors for the 2017-2018 season. Discussion will also take place on fundraising opportunities and possible organization of a snowmobile show and swap meet to be held in October.

The Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters Snowmobile Club provides and maintains 117 miles signed and groomed snowmobile trail in Henry County, connecting Salem, Mt. Pleasant, New London, Winfield, Morning Sun, Olds, Wayland, Coppock, and Brighton. The Ridge Blasters promote safe and responsible snowmobiling in Southeast Iowa. Membership in the Ridge Blasters organization is open to everyone who shares a passion for the sport of snowmobiling. Ridge Blaster membership includes membership in the Iowa State Snowmobile Association (ISSA) and a monthly subscription to the “Iowa Snowmobiler” magazine. Check out the Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters on Facebook and learn more about snowmobiling in Iowa at www.iowasnowmobiler.com.