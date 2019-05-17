Southeast Iowa Research Farm Plans Spring Field Day

Farmers and ag retailers can learn from field experts and demonstrations

May 17, 2019, 8:57 am | Rebecca Vittetoe

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa can learn about the latest crop production research and trends during the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm spring field day June 20.

Field day sessions include “Prairie STRIPS, what they are and how they work,” hosted by Tim Youngquist, STRIPS farmer liaison; “Crop yield and soil nitrogen prediction with crop modeling,” by Sotirios Archontoulis, assistant professor of agronomy at Iowa State University; and “Herbicide technology update and integrated herbicide resistance management programs for corn-soybeans,” by Bob Hartzler, professor in agronomy and extension weed specialist at Iowa State.

“The field day will provide farmers and ag retailers the opportunity to hear and talk to several people who are experts in their fields, and who will focus on some of challenges facing agriculture in Iowa, like resistant weed management and improving water quality,” said Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the tour starts at 1 p.m., with a “Farm and Crop Update” by Myron Rees, farm superintendent. The afternoon tours are free and open to the public.

Certified Crop Adviser credits are available during the afternoon tour. An additional three Soil and Water Management credits can be earned at a 9 a.m. session, featuring edge-of-field nitrate reduction practices, and adapting prairie strips across Iowa.

The morning CCA session will include a combination of classroom sessions and field demonstrations. The fee for the morning CCA session is $50, which includes lunch.

Register by June 13 for the morning CCA session and the noon lunch, at https://isuext.typeform.com/to/yivcsb, or by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County office at 319-653-4811.

The Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm is located at 3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville, Iowa. To reach the farm, follow U.S. Highway 218 one- and three-quarters of a mile south of Crawfordsville, then two miles east on County Road G-62, then three-quarters of a mile north. Signs will be posted near the farm.

For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Rebecca Vittetoe at 319-653-4811, or rka8@iastate.edu; Virgil Schmitt at 563-263-5701, or vschmitt@iastate.edu; or Josh Michel at 319-523-2371, or jmichel@iastate.edu.